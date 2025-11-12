Latest Update On Freddy Peralta Is Positive For Brewers

The talk of the trade market for the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason clearly is going to be Freddy Peralta.

This was the case early on in the 2025 season as well before Milwaukee really turned things around. There was a time early on when injuries plagued the Brewers' starting rotation and the club was hovering right around .500. Right when their rotation got healthier, unsurprisingly, things started to click.

Peralta was a huge reason for the Brewers' success. He led the National League with 17 wins and was the team's most consistent arm with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts. It's no surprise other teams wanted him throughout the summer, but the Brewers didn't sell. Now, that same conversation is happening again. The second the Brewers were knocked out of the playoffs, the conversation turned to whether Peralta would be the next star traded away a year before free agency. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon didn't rule anything out, but did note that his situation is different from Corbin Burnes and the team can afford to keep him around.

Keeping Freddy Peralta should be a priority

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

"Like (Tarik Skubal), Peralta is entering his walk year. Faced with a similar situation two years ago, the Milwaukee Brewers traded Corbin Burnes to the Baltimore Orioles for shortstop Joey Ortiz, left-hander D.L. Hall and the 34th pick in the 2024 draft," Rosenthal and Sammon said. "The difference with Peralta is that he is set to earn $8 million while Burnes was due nearly twice that amount.

"The modest salary makes Peralta highly attractive to potential suitors, but also quite affordable for the Brewers. They can take the same route with him that they did with shortstop Willy Adames, another player who was essential to the team’s fabric. The Brewers kept Adames until he was a free agent, then received the 32nd pick in the draft after he signed with the San Francisco Giants."

If the Brewers lose Peralta at any point it would be tough. But, this should give Brewers fans some solace that it isn't a foregone conclusion that he will be moved this offseason.

The Brewers are coming off a 97-win season. That's rare and in fact it was the most wins a Brewers team has ever had in the regular season before. Peralta should be treated differently from Burnes was, but not just because of the price tag.

This Brewers team can win and has proved that it should be invested in. Now, Milwaukee is never going to spend at the level of the big-market clubs, like the Los Angeles Dodgers. But, this team is worth a little extra cash. Keeping the roster together and adding a power bat would be the fastest way to get even better than they were in 2025.

