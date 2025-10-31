Two Brewers Stars Who Should Stay, Two Who Should Go
The Milwaukee Brewers just had their best regular season in team history, but that doesn't mean that the offseason is going to be easy.
Last offseason, the Brewers didn't do much throughout the offseason. Milwaukee traded Devin Williams to the New York Yankees for Caleb Durbin and Nestor Cortes, but it was a pretty quiet offseason outside of that.
This offseason, Milwaukee is coming off a 97-win regular season and a trip to the National League Championship Series, but was knocked out of the playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers. The rumor mill has already started to spin about who could potentially be on the way out of town. For example, Freddy Peralta trade rumors started back up pretty much right when Game 4 against the Dodgers ended.
It's going to be a long few months, but here are two guys the club should keep and two guys the Brewers should cut ties with:
The Brewers should keep Freddy Peralta
Keep:
Freddy Peralta - Starting Pitcher
It's easy to see why Peralta is a trade candidate. Milwaukee has a trend of trading stars away before they can head to free agency (Corbin Burnes, Devin Williams, and Josh Hader, to name a few). But, Peralta is due just $8 million in 2026 if the Brewers pick up his club option. Peralta has made it clear how much he loves Milwaukee and just logged a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts. Peralta is the type of pitcher you invest in.
Trevor Megill - Closer
MLB.com's Adam McCalvy tabbed Megill as a potential trade candidate. Unlike Williams last year, Megill won't be a free agent after the 2026 season. The Brewers found another All-Star in Megill. Moving on from him this offseason arguably would be an unforced error. They would just need to go back to the drawing board to replace him, even though free agency isn't right around the corner.
Move on from:
Rhys Hoskins - First Baseman
The Brewers made a solid move in bringing Hoskins to town before the 2024 season, but got a solid replacement for him in 2025 in Andrew Vaughn. Hoskins is a battle-tested veteran, but no need to bring him back with a cheaper alternative.
José Quintana - Starting Pitcher
Quintana was a great pickup for 2025. He had a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts after signing late. But, with all of the young options in the rotation, like Jacob Misiorowski, Quinn Priester, Chad Patrick, and Logan Henderson, plus veteran questions with Peralta and Brandon Woodruff, there just doesn't seem to be space.
More MLB: Brewers Fans Could See Elite Prospect Right Away In 2026