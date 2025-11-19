New Update Reinforces Why Brewers Need To Lock Up 2x All-Star Ace

The Milwaukee Brewers got good news on Tuesday when it was announced that right-hander Brandon Woodruff had accepted the qualifying offer and ensured a return to Milwaukee.

In the early stages of the offseason, there have been plenty of rumors that Milwaukee would trade their ace, Freddy Peralta. However, even with Woodruff back, owner Matt Attanasio has confirmed that his return was not a prelude to a Peralta trade.

It would seem that as of now, Peralta is going to remain a Brewer. Now that the Brewers have made their stance clear on the issue, there’s only one thing left to do: extend Peralta while he’s still affordable.

Brewers Must Extend Peralta To Stay Atop NL Central

The Brewers don’t seem to have any desire to trade Peralta. While they have traded players in the final years of their contracts for Major League ready talent before, they clearly aren’t even entertaining the idea with Peralta.

But if they are not going to trade him, it’s time for them to make use of their chance to keep him around long term. He went 17-6 with a 2.70 ERA in 33 starts this past season.

He also recorded 204 strikeouts, posted a 5.5 WAR and pitched 176 ⅔ innings this year. He is their homegrown ace, and with Woodruff possibly not returning in 2027, the Brewers need to prioritize Peralta.

Losing both pitchers after 2026 would be catastrophic for a team that has been one of the best in the National League over the past several years. Their pitching has been a strength, and it will stay that way if they choose to keep Peralta around beyond 2026.

But with Woodruff possibly leaving after 2026, the Brewers need to make sure they have an ace on their staff for years to come. Instead of being forced to go out and sign one in free agency, it’s best to just keep their homegrown ace and build the young pitching staff around him as they try to remain competitive in the National League.

It will be interesting to see what the Brewers decide to do, but now that their stance is clear, their priority should also be clear, and it’s time for them to invest in one of their best players in recent memory.

