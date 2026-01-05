Predicting 3 Final Brewers Offseason Moves Amid Freddy Peralta Rumors

The Major League Baseball offseason hasn't been all that busy to this point, but the activity has to pick up sooner or later.

Coming off the best regular season in franchise history, the Milwaukee Brewers didn't have to do much. But from the minute the offseason began, whispers about Milwaukee trading ace Freddy Peralta began to circulate.

That buzz is back to a high point as of Monday, as multiple insiders have reported that the Brewers remain open to Peralta trades. What will Milwaukee do on the Peralta front, and how else will it round out the offseason?

Peralta gets traded at long last

Jun 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

On Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Peralta's trade market was about to "resume in earnest," with the New York Mets, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Atlanta Braves each interested in the two-time All-Star,

The Brewers have pledged all along that they don't need or expect to trade Peralta, and as of Monday, it feels like the odds are close to even that they will or won't. But that's an awful lot of big-market teams in the mix, many of whom have stacked farm systems that the Brewers would surely like to plunder.

Another star pitcher gets traded, too

Oct 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Trevor Megill (29) reacts after a strikeout to end the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

If the Brewers are going to move Peralta, and if they were comfortable moving on from both Josh Hader and Devin Williams in years past, it follows that they'd be more than happy to move on from All-Star closer Trevor Megill this winter if the price was right.

But while Megill has received the majority of the bullpen trade buzz, this prediction can expand to include Abner Uribe, who had his breakout season and took over the closer role in September with Megill sidelined. It wouldn't make sense for Milwaukee to move both, but we believe one will go.

Brewers don't make any major league free-agent signings

Senior Vice President and General Manager Matt Arnold speaks during an an end of season press conference at American Family Field in Milwaukee, October 10, 2023. | Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Technically, the Brewers signed a major league free agent when Brandon Woodruff accepted his qualifying offer. There could always be a bullpen signing or two on the horizon, but we believe the Brew Crew will stand pat.

The biggest hole in Milwaukee's lineup last season was shortstop, and the Brewers have expressed confidence in Joey Ortiz to take that job for at least one more year. Rhys Hoskins won't be back, and there's been almost no reporting that the Brewers are in on anyone else.

