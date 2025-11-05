Red Sox Could Make Run At Brewers 2x All-Star, Insider
The Milwaukee Brewers are heading into one of their most important offseasons in recent memory, and fans know there are some major decisions on the horizon. With Brandon Woodruff, Rhys Hoskins, and José Quintana all hitting the free-agent market, this winter is already shaping up to be a pivotal one for the Brew Crew.
But there’s one rumor that should make every Brewers fan pause — the possibility of trading Freddy Peralta.
His name has popped up in early offseason speculation, and while President of Baseball Operations Matt Arnold doesn’t seem eager to deal his ace, the fact that it’s even being discussed has fans understandably uneasy.
Jim Bowden of The Athletic notes that the Boston Red Sox are searching for starting pitching this winter and listed Peralta as a possible fit.
Peralta Is the One Arm Milwaukee Can’t Afford to Lose
On paper, the Brewers could bring back a solid package of Major League-ready prospects from the Red Sox for Peralta. But this team can’t afford to lose him right now.
With Woodruff and Quintana likely gone, Milwaukee already needs to add to its rotation, not subtract from it. Peralta is the ace of the staff, the guy who gives the Brewers a chance to win every fifth day.
Trading him would send the wrong message to fans and could derail any hopes of defending the NL Central crown or making another playoff push in 2026.
Peralta is coming off one of his best seasons yet — a 17–6 record, 2.70 ERA, and 204 strikeouts over 176 ⅔ innings. He was worth 5.5 Wins Above Replacement, proving again that he’s one of the top right-handers in baseball.
Two-time All-Star. Leader. Competitor. Those aren’t easy traits to replace, no matter how strong the return package might look on paper. Prospects can be exciting, sure — but they’re still unproven. Peralta is proven.
Even if Boston or another team makes an enticing offer, the Brewers should stand firm. Trading Peralta might make sense for a team starting over — but that’s not what Milwaukee should be doing.
This club still has enough talent to compete in 2026, especially if they build around Peralta, not without him. Losing him would make another postseason run far less likely and would take away one of the few certainties on the pitching staff.
The Brewers’ best move this offseason would be to keep their ace, add more arms, and make another run at October, even if Boston or another team tries to blow them away with an offer.
More MLB: Former All-Star Reliever Could Be Perfect Value Signing For Brewers This Offseason