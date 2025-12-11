Red Sox Targeting $15 Million Brewers Ace After Pete Alonso Miss: Report

The Milwaukee Brewers dominated the regular season en route to a National League Central title.

But they fell short of the World Series. The Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Brewers in the postseason, which has pushed Milwaukee back against the ropes.

Now the Brewers enter a crucial offseason. They're seemingly looking to trade their ace, Freddy Peralta, as he enters the final year of his contract. They're unlikely to be able to afford to sign the All-Star to a new contract next winter.

Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic recently reported that the Boston Red Sox were among the teams interested in trading for Peralta this offseason. The Red Sox have already added Johan Oviedo and Sonny Gray in a pair of trades with NL Central teams.

Red Sox reportedly "in on" Brewers ace Freddy Peralta

Oct 9, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) throws pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning for game four of the NLDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

"A week ago, the Milwaukee Brewers viewed the interest in right-hander Freddy Peralta as significant enough for them to consider 'cracking the door open' for trade discussions," Sammon and Rosenthal wrote. "The Brewers left the door ajar at the winter meetings, and naturally, teams came barging through.

"The Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros are among the teams in on Peralta, according to people familiar with the Brewers’ discussions. Other clubs, such as the New York Mets, are also believed to be interested, though it’s unclear how willing some of those teams would be to meet the Brewers’ asking price."

The Red Sox have already added to their rotation, but they need to add one more piece. Trading for Peralta would be the perfect move to bolster the pitching staff, and the Red Sox have the players to get a deal done.

They could center a trade package around Jarren Duran and a top pitching prospect like Peyton Tolle to bring Peralta to Boston. This would save Boston enough money to make a run at a player like Alex Bregman in free agency, too.

For Milwaukee, it would give it the controllable pieces it needs to continue pushing for World Series titles for the next four or five years.

