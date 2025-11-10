Surprise AL East Team Linked To Freddy Peralta In Offseason Trade Rumors
The biggest storyline surrounding the Milwaukee Brewers this offseason centers on the future of Freddy Peralta. After winning a franchise-record 97 games in 2025, the Brewers find themselves in a familiar position — balancing the need to stay competitive while also planning for the long term.
President of baseball operations Matt Arnold has maintained that trading Peralta isn’t currently a top priority, suggesting the right-hander is likely to stay in Milwaukee for now. Still, in today’s MLB landscape, no player is ever truly untouchable.
At the General Manager Meetings in Las Vegas, MLB Network’s Jon Morosi reignited the conversation by mentioning that a deal involving Peralta isn’t out of the question — and that one team in particular could make sense as a trade partner.
Unexpected AL East Club Linked To Brewers Ace Freddy Peralta
“The Red Sox, when you think about Garrett Crochet and you consider what they’ve been able to build there with the Red Sox getting back to the playoffs in 2025, they are, I think, one starting pitcher away from making a real run at this,” Morosi said.
“I think that’s an interesting fit to watch going forward, potentially Brewers and Red Sox, with the Red Sox having interest in one significant starting pitcher.”
The Boston Red Sox have a clear need for starting pitching as they look to build on their playoff return, and Peralta would instantly bolster their rotation. Boston also has a surplus of position players that could appeal to Milwaukee, with Jarren Duran and Wilyer Abreu frequently mentioned in trade rumors.
If the Brewers were to entertain offers, the Red Sox could offer one of the stronger returns in baseball. Milwaukee has often succeeded with these types of calculated trades — dealing top talent like Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams in recent years, only to win the National League Central the following season.
Peralta, 29, remains under team control for multiple years, making him an incredibly valuable asset. The Brewers aren’t under pressure to move him, but they’re also known for listening to offers that could strengthen the club both now and in the future.
A trade involving Peralta would undoubtedly reshape Milwaukee’s rotation, but it could also bring back young, Major League-ready talent — a formula that has worked for them before.
While a deal with Boston is far from guaranteed, it’s a scenario worth watching as the offseason unfolds. The Brewers continue to walk the fine line between competing and retooling, and whether or not Freddy Peralta remains part of that equation could define their 2026 campaign.
