Where Freddy Peralta's Trade Market Stands For Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the most intriguing starting pitchers in Major League Baseball this offseason.

Freddy Peralta is a superstar. He had a 2.70 ERA and 204-to-66 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 176 2/3 innings pitched across 33 starts. That's ace-level pitching. In some seasons, that could've even won a Cy Young Award, but unfortunately for him, Paul Skenes had a historic season for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

On top of all of this, Peralta is cheap as he will be making just $8 million in 2026. He's a no-brainer of a player to keep. But if the Brewers don't think they can afford a long-term deal with him after that, a deal would make sense if the Brewers get blown away. If not, Milwaukee could easily move him ahead of the trade deadline.

The winter meetings are in full swing right now and Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel gave a brief update on Peralta on Monday.

Will the Milwaukee Brewers trade Freddy Peralta?

Oct 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after giving up a solo home run to Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Teoscar Hernandez (not pictured) in the second inning during game two of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

"Multiple inquiries had already been made on the 29-year-old in the weeks preceding the kickoff to the Hot Stove League, with Peralta's performance this past season, durability over the course of his eight-year career and hugely affordable $8 million salary for 2026 all tremendously appealing to contenders seeking to bolster their rotations," Rosiak wrote. "To this point, nothing has knocked Milwaukee's socks off in terms of proposals, and Arnold has made it crystal clear he has no intention of moving Peralta for anything less than a major haul.

"But all it takes is one seriously interested party to start the ball rolling, and having 29 other teams in attendance with only a short walk down a hotel hallway separating the sides, things could potentially heat up in a hurry.

On top of this, Rosiak shared an intriguing quote from Brewers general manager Matt Arnold on Peralta.

"We'll definitely learn more," Arnold said. "We're just starting to connect with more teams this week and we have (connected with others) for the last several weeks. Naturally, given the calendar and you know when you're here and around can be face to face with different people – especially if you know them – you can get a little bit more information from them and see if things have changed.

"You just get a better sense of comparing apples to apples in the market just with everyone here and engaged actively. I think we'll have a better sense by the end of the week."

Keep an eye on Peralta this week.

