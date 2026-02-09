Why Brewers Fans Should Be Excited for 3-Player Return in Caleb Durbin Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers typically aren't one of the most active teams in the league during the offseason because they don't have the big money to spend in free agency like other top teams do. But a few months after finishing with the best record in baseball, the Brewers have been quite active this offseason.

Earlier this winter, the Brewers traded Freddy Peralta to the New York Mets in exchange for Jett Williams and Brandon Sproat. This was seemingly going to be their only big move of the winter until Milwaukee shocked the baseball world on Monday.

The Athletic's Will Sammon reported that the Brewers have agreed to send Caleb Durbin, Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and a Comp B pick to the Boston Red Sox in exchange for Kyle Harrison, David Hamilton, and Shane Drohan.

Brewers landed three solid players in Caleb Durbin deal

While it seems like the Brewers are taking a step backwards by trading one of their starting infielders, there's still a lot to be excited about with this deal.

Harrison was the key piece in the Rafael Devers trade that sent the slugger to the San Francisco Giants. Harrison has a lot of talent and value, having posted a 4.39 ERA across 42 big league appearances. The lefty is only 24 years old, too.

Boston isn't notorious for developing pitchers like Harrison. Milwaukee may have the best pitching factory in the league. For Harrison, this is a huge win in terms of his future and development.

Hamilton is an intriguing player with incredible defensive versatility. While he's never been an above average bat, his defense makes him a solid player to keep around. He should be able to play anywhere on the infield for the Brewers.

Drohan is a solid pitching prospect who's coming off a good year. He's going to need to be developed, though he's on the older side as a prospect. Still, he can't be counted out yet, especially within the Brewers' organization.

