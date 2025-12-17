Yankees, Brewers Predicted To Make Huge 1-For-1 Freddy Peralta Trade

The Milwaukee Brewers could be entertaining a trade of Freddy Peralta this offseason.

Peralta's contract expires at the end of the year, which means he's likely to sign a new deal with a new team in free agency next offseason. In similar situations in the past, the Brewers have traded players like Corbin Burnes and Devin Williams. In the long run, these types of trades have paid off for the Brewers.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer predicted the Brewers would trade Peralta to the New York Yankees in a one for one deal that would send Jazz Chisholm Jr. back to Milwaukee.

Brewers could trade Freddy Peralta for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) tags out Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Addison Barger (47) at first base during the sixth inning during game four of the ALDS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Do the Brewers really need Chisholm? Not if you're a fan of Brice Turang, and who isn't after his output of 10.3 rWAR across the last two seasons? Either Chisholm (to third base) or Turang (to shortstop) could change positions to accommodate this move, though, and it would promise to be worth the Brewers' while for one reason: home runs," Rymer wrote. "The long ball was their offense's only weakness in 2025, and that factored into an NLCS sweep by the Dodgers in which they got out-homered 6-to-1.

"As for Peralta, we know from Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon of The Athletic that the Yankees are interested in trading for him. Getting him this way would be a case of Brian Cashman living up to the 'challenge trades' he recently teased."

The Yankees would take this kind of trade in a heartbeat. Peralta is one of the best pitchers in the league right now. His expiring contract wouldn't cripple the Yankees because they could give him the huge contract that he's likely going to land next winter.

But this idea doesn't make any sense for the Brewers. They would have almost no chance of retaining Chisholm when he hits free agency, too. The Brewers need to have an ace on their pitching staff more than a star at second base or third base. In a deal for Peralta, they'd likely be looking for a haul of prospects instead of one big leaguer.

