Yankees Linked to Trade for Brewers Ace After Cody Bellinger Deal

The Milwaukee Brewers have been linked to a lot of trade rumors surrounding Freddy Peralta for the last few months, but nothing has come to fruition.

However, the buzz seems to be heating up right now.

The New York Mets are reportedly pursuing Peralta very aggressively right now, but so are the New York Yankees. In fact, the Yankees could be in the perfect position to swing a deal.

The Yankees reportedly agreed to a deal with superstar outfielder Cody Bellinger on Wednesday. After this deal, they're set to turn their attention to the pitching staff.

After the Bellinger deal, SNY's Anthony McCarron suggested the Yankees were in the perfect position to swing a trade for Peralta. McCarron suggested the Yankees could use Spencer Jones or Jasson Dominguez to get a deal done.

Yankees in the perfect position to swing a trade for Freddy Peralta

Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches during the first inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"The Yankees have multiple starters on the roster, but they have a rotation need. Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodón are both coming back late as they complete recovery from surgery," McCarron wrote. "They added Weathers to a group that includes last year’s ace, Max Fried, wunderkind Cam Schlittler, Will Warren and Luis Gil.

"But the fickle nature of pitching and all the possible health pitfalls that come with that job, it probably would serve the Yankees to add someone like Peralta, the Brewers’ ace, who has one more year remaining at $8 million before he hits free agency. He’s the prize of the trade market, unless Detroit swaps Tarik Skubal."

With Bellinger locked into the starting lineup for years to come, Jones or Dominguez could be traded to add Peralta to the pitching staff, as Peralta would be much more valuable to the team than one of the prospect outfielders would.

The Yankees have major concerns surrounding their pitching staff right now. Multiple key arms are coming off injuries going into the season. Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt aren't expected to be ready to go by opening day.

As a result, swinging a trade for Peralta makes perfect sense. It would fix the Yankees' biggest roster problem in a huge way.

