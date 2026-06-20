Nolan Ryan Is All-In on Jacob Misiorowski and Brewers Fans Should Be Fired Up

If you're a Milwaukee Brewers fan, you're going to want to see what legendary flamethrower Nolan Ryan had to say about Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski.

Misiorowski is the most dominant pitcher in baseball right now. There's no denying that fact. He's made 15 starts and has a 1.45 ERA and a 138-to-23 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 93 innings pitched. Misiorowski just broke the record for the best ERA by a starter in Milwaukee history through 15 starts and he's just scratching the surface.

Misiorowski has dazzled the baseball world this season and set a new record for the fastest pitch thrown by a starter in MLB history at 104.5 miles per hour. He has been incredible, to say the least. On Friday, Jayson Stark of The Athletic shared a column in which he interviewed Ryan and asked him about the Brewers superstar. It's not often you get to see the legends of the game open up and be candid about one of the brightest young stars in the game. If you're a Brewers fan, what Ryan said to Stark about Misiorowski is going to fire you up.

The Hall Of Famer Had Nothing But Praise For Jacob Misiorowski

Jun 19, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

"My observation of him is, I thought he had the best arm I’ve seen in baseball since I don’t know since when,” Ryan said. “I really think he has a gift there. ... It’s a gift that he has, and it’s special. No doubt about it. Because you just don’t see many arms like it.”

This is just a snippet of an overwhelmingly positive take from the Hall of Famer on Milwaukee's young star.

Ryan is the league's strikeout champion and that will likely never change. He finished his career with 5,714 strikeouts in 27 seasons. Randy Johnson has the second-most strikeouts of all-time, but finished his career with almost 900 fewer than Ryan at 4,875. Justin Verlander is the active leader in strikeouts with 3,554 in 21 seasons.

No one is in the same class as Ryan. So, if he thinks you're special, that's saying something. And that's exactly what he said about Misiorowski. The big righty is just 24 years old and won't turn 25 years old until April. This kid has a bright future ahead. Hopefully, it is all in Milwaukee because there's a real argument that he's the most talented pitcher in team history already. Even more so than guys like Brandon Woodruff, Freddy Peralta and Corbin Burnes.