What Pat Murphy Said After Brewers Clinch World Series Berth

Just one year after a brutal NLCS sweep at the hands of the Dodgers, the Brewers flipped the script. Milwaukee completed a four-game sweep in which they had total control of the series throughout. No lead proved to be insurmountable, whether it was one run or four runs.

As part of the celebration, Kevin Burkhardt interviewed Pat Murphy. The Brewers gave one hilarious quote when asked about his reaction to going to the World Series, saying "You're damn right we are."

The Brewers have played with a different level of urgency compared to past seasons. They won 103 games, putting them in the best position to make a run to the World Series. That put them on a collision course with the Dodgers, a team that has more than double their payroll for 2026.

Not only did the Brewers exorcise the demon of 2025, but they've put themselves in a great position to win a title.

Pat Murphy Drops Iconic Quote After Brewers Sweep NLCS

Murphy has made no qualms about the Dodgers' spending and talent throughout the series. After the Brewers' Game 2 win, he described his opponent as "arguably the best team put together".

Murphy used that to juxtapose his team, when he said they wouldn't be denied. And throughout the series, the Brewers looked like a team that wouldn't be denied. They became the first team to sweep an NLCS after trailing in all four games.

He added one more parting shot for the Dodgers in the celebration.

"They may have a bunch of Hall of Famers, but we have a bunch of gamers," said Murphy on the stage. "And the gamers won this week."

That quote is referring to the sheer number of future Hall of Famers on the Dodgers. Players who could be enshrined in Cooperstown on that roster include Shohei Ohtani, Freddie Freeman, Tarik Skubal, Blake Snell and Mookie Betts.

It also speaks to how well the Brewers played in the series. Milwaukee continued to provide big knocks, made the big pitches, and played terrific defense. They executed in the big moments, which is why they're going to the Fall Classic.

Murphy repeated that quote inside the Brewers' clubhouse at Dodger Stadium to start the celebration. FS1 brought their camera crew in to capture the club's celebration on the broadcast. After dropping that line a second time, the champagne corks started popping.

If the Brewers win the World Series, it will be interesting to see what Murphy has to say next. However, it will be another eight days before his team plays another game.