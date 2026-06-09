Pat Murphy Left Stunned After Brewers-Athletics 29-Run Chaos

Monday night's contest between the Milwaukee Brewers and Athletics was certainly one of the wildest ones you're going to see throughout the entire 2026 season.

From June 8 through June 14 the Athletics are getting a glimpse at their upcoming new home in Las Vegas. It's a six-game run with the Athletics hosting the Milwaukee Brewers for three games and then the Colorado Rockies for three games over at Las Vegas Ballpark. On Monday, the six-game run kicked off and it was wild from the jump.

Kyle Harrison has been among the most dominant pitchers in all of baseball this season, but he was tagged early on. Harrison actually only pitched 2 1/3 innings against the Athletics and allowed eight earned runs and increased his season ERA all the way up to 2.72.

What A Night

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Kyle Harrison (52) throws during the first inning of their game against the San Francisco Giants Tuesday, June 2, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tyler Soderstrom smokes a three-run no-doubter for the A's LEAD



It's the first home run Kyle Harrison has allowed to a left-handed hitter this season https://t.co/x90XwXZNdy pic.twitter.com/uIhrdki9tg — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 9, 2026

If your starter allows eight runs in fewer than three innings, you'd think you'd lose the game. But the Brewers were able to actually come out on top, 15-14. The Brewers, who have been notorious for not hitting homers, clubbed four in the game thanks to Brice Turang, William Contreras, Jake Bauers, and Andrew Vaughn. The biggest was Contreras blasting one 463 feet in the 10th inning to score three.

William Contreras just hit a ball 463 feet and it brought him down to his butt pic.twitter.com/57Ak50rOe4 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 9, 2026

It has been talked about all season how the Brewers had the fewest homers in the league. That has changed. Now, the Brewers are 28th in the league with 54 long balls. It wasn't an easy contest, by any means. Milwaukee allowed two homers in the 10th inning to knot the score at 14, but the Brewers were able to come out on top thanks to a Turang fielder's choice in the 12th inning.

Simply put, it was a weird game. The Brewers struck out 20 times, collected 16 hits, and blasted four homers. The Athletics struck out 15 times, had 18 hits, and also clubbed four homers. It was electric, but certainly different. So much so that Brewers manager Pat Murphy said it was the "most bizarre" game he's ever had.

"The most bizarre game I've ever had," Murphy said. "The most bizarre game I've ever had in Major League Baseball in 11 years. Never saw anything like it. I mean, so many things happened. There were 16 challenges in the game. 16 challenges in the game. I've never seen anything like it."

Pat Murphy tries to sum up the evening’s craziness: pic.twitter.com/0LcUVTpRjf — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) June 9, 2026

It certainly was an odd contest and Milwaukee has two more before it can get out of town.