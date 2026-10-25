Brewers Are Reaping Benefits of Mets Passing on Pat Murphy in 2020

Pat Murphy and the Milwaukee Brewers are just two wins away from their first World Series championship. But in an alternate scenario, Murphy may have never become the Brewers manager.

The New York Mets were in a managerial search after the 2019 season, after firing Mickey Callaway. One of the top candidates in that search was Murphy. According to a story from the New York Post's Joel Sherman, the Brewers manager was the favorite of then-general manager Brodie Van Wagenen in the hiring process.

It would have been a dream come true for Murphy. It would have been his first full-time managerial job. But it would have been unclear what his impact would have been for the Mets, who have struggled to become consistent perennial postseason contenders despite ranking near the top in payroll each season. Instead, Murphy got his first managerial role with the Brewers four years later.

In Sherman's story, Murphy's only gripe was flying in a middle seat in coach when flying for his three rounds of interviews. He had interest in the job, but didn't land it as the Mets went in a different direction for their manager in 2020. It's unclear if Van Wagenen, who now serves as Pat Murphy's agent at CAA Sports, was overruled by Jeff Wilpon on the final decision.

Brewers Manager Pat Murphy Was Almost Hired by the Mets in 2020

Ultimately, the Mets chose to hire Carlos Beltrán from their crosstown rival's front office. Beltrán, a Hall of Fame player for the club from 2005 to 2011, resigned from the job after two months when he was implicated in the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal in 2017.

The Mets will be on their fifth manager since 2020. Luis Rojas, Buck Showalter, and Carlos Mendoza were shown the door as the club continues to struggle to make the postseason under current owner Steve Cohen. For 2027, they'll go with Andy Green after he finished out the 2026 season as the interim manager following Mendoza's firing in June.

Meanwhile, Murphy returned to his bench coach duties with the Brewers. He eventually succeeded Craig Counsell as the manager when Counsell got poached by Milwaukee's archrival, the Chicago Cubs.

Under Murphy, the Brewers are enjoying their most success. They've won 200 games over the past two seasons and have played as the best team in baseball in 2026, in both the regular season and postseason. And if they pick up two more wins in this World Series, the Mets decision to not hire Murphy is one the organization will be forever grateful for.