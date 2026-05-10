Robbie Ray Rumor Should Have Brewers' Attention

The Milwaukee Brewers are 21-16 on the season so far and yet they haven't been close to full strength for much of the season so far.

Quinn Priester hasn't pitched in a game for the club in the majors. Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn recently returned to the lineup and have both been good since. Chourio has played in four games and is slashing .444/.474/.611 with three doubles and three RBIs. Vaughn has slashed .273/.429/.636 over the last four games since returning with a homer and three RBIs. Christian Yelich is inching his way back for the club as well.

Milwaukee is still five games above .500 despite all of the injuries. The club doesn't even have Brandon Woodruff right now. The Brewers are going to be a problem for fellow National League clubs when they get healthier. This is a club that can make some noise this season. With the trade market around the league already starting to take shape, Milwaukee should be looking around a bit. On Sunday, USA Today's Bob Nightengale shared a column and pointed to five teams around the league who could deal guys away. One that Nightengale mentioned is the San Francisco Giants and Milwaukee should watch the club closely.

The Brewers Should Watch The Giants Closely

May 8, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) delivers a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

"The Giants would love to unload outfielder Jung Hoo Lee ($85 million left on his contract), shortstop Willy Adames ($161 million remaining), first baseman Rafael Devers ($226.5 million remaining) and Matt Chapman ($125 million remaining) and start over," Nightengale wrote. "They just don’t have that luxury.

"Instead, they may no choice but to shop their biggest trade chip in starter Robbie Ray, who will be a free agent after the season. Some executives insist they also would listen to offers for ace Logan Webb. Yet, it’s highly unlikely the Giants would move him considering that he’s a premier starter with three years remaining on his reasonable five-year, $90 million contract."

For the Brewers, they have shown over the years that they can find value in the trade market. Priester was an example last year. Kyle Harrison has been a massive example this year. While the Brewers don't necessarily need more pitching right now, if the Giants flip Robbie Ray, he's someone every team should consider. He's a former Cy Young Award winner with a 2.76 ERA in eight starts. Plus, he's going to be a free agent after the season, so there wouldn't be any long-term money attached to him. When the playoffs roll around, imagine a rotation with Ray, Jacob Misiorowski, Brandon Woodruff, Harrison and either Priester, Chad Patrick or Brandon Sproat? That would be enough to make a deep run.

Milwaukee could use a big bat. Adames was great in Milwaukee, but that contract is way too big to even think about. The same can be said about Lee, Devers and Chapman as well.

The Giants already have swung one big deal by shipping catcher Patrick Bailey to the Cleveland Guardians. The Brewers should watch them closely and specifically keep an eye on Ray. If any team in the National League wants to get through the Los Angeles Dodgers, they're going to be need to be bold.