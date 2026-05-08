This Brewers Veteran Should Already Be on the Trade Block

The Milwaukee Brewers are slowly, but surely, starting to look like a team that can make some noise in the National League Central.

Sure, Milwaukee isn't in first place right now. The Chicago Cubs have the top spot in the division with a 26-12 record. The Brewers are 5 1/2 games out of first place. This is already better than at this point last year. The Brewers were one game below .500 at the 35-game mark in 2025 at 17-18. Milwaukee would go on to win 97 games. Now, this doesn't mean that the Brewers are going to break the franchise record again this season. You can't predict that. But Milwaukee has plenty of time to go on a run and just got Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn in the lineup. This club is going to be just fine in the long run.

There are a few things that the Brewers don't do well. The rotation is good, the bullpen is good, and the offense is scrappy and just got two key cogs back. For the offense, it could use some more power, even with the return of Chourio and Vaughn. On Thursday, we put together a mock trade for New York Mets slugger Mark Vientos with this thought in mind.

Should The Brewers Look To Make A Move?

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Robert Gasser (54) pitches during the eighth inning of the National League Championship Series game against the Los Angeles Dodgers October 14, 2025 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | Jovanny Hernandez / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On another note, with the Brewers looking better, who could be on the trade block this season to help the club in the short term? If the Brewers are looking for a solid return, one guy they should consider is No. 16 prospect Robert Gasser. Last year, he was the club's No. 12 prospect and the year before, he was the team's No. 6 prospect in 2024.

Gasser is certainly talented. He made seven starts in the big leagues across the 2024 and 2025 seasons and pitched to a 2.67 ERA and a 21-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 33 2/3 innings pitched. He made five starts in 2024 and then just two in 2025. So far, he hasn't made a big league start in 2026. He's down in Triple-A right now and has a 4.08 ERA in five starts to go along with a 25-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 17 2/3 innings pitched.

Milwaukee is loaded with young starters with upside. It's one of the club's biggest strengths. But the Brewers lack power. If there is a team out there that is looking for a big league-ready hurler in exchange for a slugger, Milwaukee should make that deal. The trade deadline won't be here until August, but Gasser is someone the club should consider flipping.