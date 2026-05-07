This Brewers-Mets Trade for Mark Vientos Would Fix Power Problem

The Milwaukee Brewers and New York Mets certainly are familiar with one another in the trade market.

This past offseason, two sides came together on one of the biggest trades of the offseason. Milwaukee sent Freddy Peralta and Tobias Myers to the Mets in exchange for No. 3 prospect Jett Williams and starter Brandon Sproat, who recently graduated from prospect status and has been getting better each start for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee has been hit hard by injuries so far this season, but it just got Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn back in the mix, which should significantly help the club in the standings from here on out. Chourio and Vaughn will bring much-needed pop to this lineup. Chourio recorded six total base hits across his first two games of the season and Vaughn already has a homer since his return.

Milwaukee certainly needs a boost. Right now, the Brewers have the second-fewest homers in baseball with just 24 on the season in 35 games played. The Brewers always find ways to win games, but you need power. This was on display last year. Milwaukee won 97 games throughout the regular season, but that wasn't enough to power the club through the playoffs. The Brewers are getting power back in the form of Chourio and Vaughn and Christian Yelich will also return soon enough, but Milwaukee could use more and the Mets are a team Milwaukee should look at ahead of the 2026 trade deadline. The guy Milwaukee should specifically have interest in is infielder Mark Vientos.

May 3, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; New York Mets first baseman Mark Vientos (27) gestures after hitting a home run during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Here's a mock trade to bring Vientos to Milwaukee with a breakdown.

Milwaukee Brewers Receive: INF Mark Vientos

Houston Astros Receive: RHP Bishop Letson (Milwaukee's No. 8 prospect), OF Luke Adams (Milwaukee's No. 12 prospect), LHP Shane Drohan

Breakdown: Vientos had 17 homers in 2025 and 27 homers in 2024. So far this season, he has four homers and 14 RBIs in 28 games played. He's under team control through the 2029 season, which is why the package is two prospects and a young MLB-ready hurler. New York's pitching is a problem, and its roster is aggressively expensive. It needs young, cost-effective hurlers. At some point, Jorge Polanco will return and then playing time won't be as easy to come by for Vientos. Plus, the Mets have struggled all season to this point. If the Brewers want another slugger, New York is a place to look.