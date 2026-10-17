Brewers Top Prospect Jesús Made Starts Critical Offseason With a Bang

The present looks good for the Milwaukee Brewers. After winning their first-ever National League pennant, they'll play in their first World Series since 1982.

However, that also means time to take a look at the future. Jesús Made, who should enter the 2027 season as the consensus top prospect in baseball, has a big offseason ahead of him. He's gotten off to a great start, as he's homered in his first at-bat in winter ball.

Jesús Made goes yard in his first @LIDOMRD at-bat!



MLB's No. 1 prospect (@Brewers) hit 14 homers and stole 37 bases across 122 Double-A games this season. pic.twitter.com/aO8kAH14XG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 17, 2026

Made had a solid season for Double-A Biloxi in 2026. The 19-year-old switch hitter slashed .271/.344/.430 with 14 home runs and 37 steals. While his 103 wRC+ doesn't jump off the page, it's still an impressive accomplishment that a teenager was a league-average hitter in Double-A. He projects to grow into more power in his 20s.

Made is currently playing for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican winter ball league. That serves as the beginning for a critical offseason for the 19-year-old. Given his prospect ranking, the Brewers certainly view him as a potential regular, if not a star contributor.

Where Jesús Made Fits the Brewers in 2027

As their top prospect with a 2027 ETA, Made should get an invite to big league camp. The 19-year-old spent most of the season with Double-A Biloxi. He played primarily shortstop for the Shuckers, a position he'll likely move off from.

The Brewers don't have a dire need to fill any of their infield position. Jake Bauers is the only major free agent, but that's at first base. They have Cooper Pratt signed to a long-term extension at shortstop. At third base, they have two controllable infielders between David Hamilton and Joey Ortiz.

Milwaukee could look to move Made to third base. While Hamilton and Ortiz have gotten the job done in the postseason so far, both are platoon options as utility infielders. Made presents an everyday option at the hot corner long-term.

Made will likely open the 2027 season with Triple-A Nashville. The club will likely try to negotiate a long-term extension, like they have with some of their top prospects. Jackson Chourio and Luis Lara join Pratt as Brewers who signed their extension before his debut.

The Brewers are well aware that signing a player to an extension before his debut disqualifies them for the Prospect Promotion Incentive. That process played out for Chourio in 2024. If they think Made is a Rookie of the Year candidate for 2027, they may wait until his MLB debut to finalize a deal.