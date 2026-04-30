Trevor Megill Has Quietly Flipped His Season for Brewers

It was a roller coaster of a day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday.

Milwaukee took down the Arizona Diamondbacks, 13-1. Milwaukee has now won three of its last four games and has a 16-14 record on the season overall. On the negative side, Brewers star hurler Brandon Woodruff was forced to exit the club's contest against Arizona after showing a significant decline in velocity.

As of right now, it's unclear how much time Woodruff will miss, if any. It's certainly not the news you want to see if you're a Brewers fan. While this is the case, there was more positive news on Thursday. Trevor Megill, who certainly struggled early on this season, tossed another scoreless inning in the win. Megill tossed 12 pitches and struck out one batter and didn't allow a run, hit, or walk. He lowered his season ERA to 6.55 in the process.

The Brewers All-Star Is Getting Back On Track

Apr 21, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) throws during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

While the ERA number may not sound great, it's not the most important thing right now. Megill now has six straight scoreless appearances under his belt. That's what Milwaukee needs right now. The Brewers' bullpen took a hit this week with Ángel Zerpa heading to the Injured List. The Brewers are going to need the guys on the roster to step up with an option off the table for the time being. When Megill is at his best, he can be one of the better relievers in the league. In 2025, he was an All-Star and pitched to a 2.49 ERA in 50 total appearances for Milwaukee to go along with 30 saves. In 2024, Megill had a 2.47 ERA in 48 total outings for Milwaukee in 46 1/3 innings pitched.

That's the guy Milwaukee needs right now and it's who he has been over his last six appearances now. If this version of Megill is here to stay, Milwaukee is going to be dangerous. The Brewers are 16-14 on the season and are expected to get Jackson Chourio and Andrew Vaughn back over the next week or so.

Milwaukee's offense is about to get better and the bullpen now looks like it has its All-Star back. Right now, the Brewers are just scratching the surface. Milwaukee is 3 1/2 games behind the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the National League Central. That gap should certainly close in the upcoming few weeks. Milwaukee is about to make some noise.