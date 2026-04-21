Versatile Brewers Prospect Quietly Dominating Minor Leagues Again
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The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best farm systems in the league. In fact, many outlets suggest that their farm system is the best unit in baseball. They have top prospects like Jesus Made, Andrew Fischer, and Luis Peña. This is why they're so confident in their future, even if they've traded away a slew of important pieces like Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins.
But the Brewers' farm system has more than just top-end talent. They have a lot of prospects in the middle of their system who could be studs one day. They've even flashed the ability to develop the long-shot prospects into big leaguers. As a result, it's important to keep a close eye on all the prospects in the Brewers system.
Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently highlighted Brewers prospect Josh Adamczewski as one of the hottest hitters in minor league baseball this season, and he couldn't be more correct with this assertion.
Josh Adamczewski has dominated minor league baseball for years
"Josh Adamczewski keeps on hitting! The Brewers' shortstop prospect made a name for himself in 2025, going toe-to-toe with Jesus Made in Lo-A as the most valuable hitter in the Carolina league," Nestico wrote. "He is on fire to start the season with 5 HR with just as many walks as strikeouts. Adamczewski is known for his stupendous plate discipline, which blends a hyper-aggressive approach against in-zone pitches with the patience to lay off outside offerings. Add in his solid hit tool and budding power, and Adamczewski becomes one of the most polished 20-year-old batting prospects in MiLB."
Adamczewski has been one of the best prospects in baseball this season despite being only 20 years old. He's not a great fielder, but he has the versatility to play in the infield and in the outfield. His best tool is his bat, which can easily be seen with one look at his film or a glance at his stats.
Adamczewski has a career batting average over .300. His career OPS is over .900, and he's replicated this production in three consecutive seasons. The left-handed swinger is slashing .310/.474/.828 with five home runs in 10 games this season. Last year, he hit five home runs in 71 games.
With his power coming around, the Brewers could see him quickly ascend the minor leagues in the next two years. They seem to have a true potential star on their hands.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper. He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Milwaukee Brewers On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.comFollow zpretzel