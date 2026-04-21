Versatile Brewers Prospect Quietly Dominating Minor Leagues Again

The Milwaukee Brewers have one of the best farm systems in the league. In fact, many outlets suggest that their farm system is the best unit in baseball. They have top prospects like Jesus Made, Andrew Fischer, and Luis Peña. This is why they're so confident in their future, even if they've traded away a slew of important pieces like Freddy Peralta, Caleb Durbin, and Isaac Collins.

But the Brewers' farm system has more than just top-end talent. They have a lot of prospects in the middle of their system who could be studs one day. They've even flashed the ability to develop the long-shot prospects into big leaguers. As a result, it's important to keep a close eye on all the prospects in the Brewers system.

Thomas Nestico of TJStats recently highlighted Brewers prospect Josh Adamczewski as one of the hottest hitters in minor league baseball this season, and he couldn't be more correct with this assertion.

Josh Adamczewski has dominated minor league baseball for years

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospect Josh Adamczewski walks along the dugout during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Josh Adamczewski keeps on hitting! The Brewers' shortstop prospect made a name for himself in 2025, going toe-to-toe with Jesus Made in Lo-A as the most valuable hitter in the Carolina league," Nestico wrote. "He is on fire to start the season with 5 HR with just as many walks as strikeouts. Adamczewski is known for his stupendous plate discipline, which blends a hyper-aggressive approach against in-zone pitches with the patience to lay off outside offerings. Add in his solid hit tool and budding power, and Adamczewski becomes one of the most polished 20-year-old batting prospects in MiLB."

Adamczewski has been one of the best prospects in baseball this season despite being only 20 years old. He's not a great fielder, but he has the versatility to play in the infield and in the outfield. His best tool is his bat, which can easily be seen with one look at his film or a glance at his stats.

Adamczewski has a career batting average over .300. His career OPS is over .900, and he's replicated this production in three consecutive seasons. The left-handed swinger is slashing .310/.474/.828 with five home runs in 10 games this season. Last year, he hit five home runs in 71 games.

With his power coming around, the Brewers could see him quickly ascend the minor leagues in the next two years. They seem to have a true potential star on their hands.