What Brewers' Latest Christian Yelich Update Means for Return Timeline

The Milwaukee Brewers are craving offense, and the eventual return of outfielder/designated hitter Christian Yelich will be a huge boost in that regard.

Yelich has a left groin strain that has sidelined him for 2 1/2 weeks already. On Friday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reported that the former National League Most Valuable Player had joined his club on the road for their trip to Washington, D.C. on Friday night, but that didn't necessarily indicate that his timeline had changed.

With that news in mind, here's everything we know about Yelich's injury timeline, with some additional hurdles he's got to clear in the coming weeks.

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Yelich's return coming later this month?

Apr 10, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers designated hitter Christian Yelich (22) warms up in the team's new City Connect uniform before game against the Washington Nationals at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

First and foremost, Yelich isn't going to play in games for the Brewers on this road trip, which includes three games in the nation's capital, then three in St. Louis. As he told McCalvy on Friday, joining the team on the road was more about the comfort of being around his teammates.

“I want to be with the team,” Yelich said, per McCalvy. “I stayed back last time (when the Brewers went to Miami and Detroit) just because it was an important time to get a lot of (rehab) stuff done. You come here and do your stuff, and you’re just here by yourself. It’s better to be with the team.”

As far as exact timelines, the Brewers have anticipated from the time he was placed on the injured list that Yelich would return in mid-to-late May. That isn't changing because he wanted to take a plane to D.C. to be with the team.

All Yelich is currently doing is hitting off a tee and against flips from the coaches and doing some light running, per McCalvy.

Be on the lookout for news about Yelich ramping up his swings, and from there, the question becomes how much of a rehab stint he might need in the minors before it's time to throw him back into games that count.

The Brewers also expect outfielder Jackson Chourio and first baseman Andrew Vaughn back soon after both started rehab assignments with Triple-A Nashville earlier this week, so the hope is that whenever Yelich is ready to return, Milwaukee will finally have the core of its lineup healthy for the first time all year.