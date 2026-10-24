What Pat Murphy Said After Brewers Win Game 1 of World Series

The Milwaukee Brewers now lead 1-0 in the 2026 World Series after a 3-2 win in the World Series. William Contreras had a strong all-around game, driving in a run to put Milwaukee up 2-0 in the first. He also played huge defensively, with a couple of ABS overturns and throwing out two attempted basestealers.

"Contreras was incredible," said Brewers manager Pat Murphy on MLB Network's coverage of his postgame presser. "If anybody doesn't notice the contributions of Contreras, he was the player of the game."

Murphy has praised his starting catcher throughout the postseason. His first-inning single off Rays All-Star Nick Martinez was the difference in the game offensively. Contreras finished the night going 2-for-3 with two singles and a walk in four trips to the plate.

"Contreras was unbelievable. The two caught stealings, the ABS, the hits, calling the game."

What Pat Murphy Said About Jacob Misiorowski's Start

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jacob Misiorowski brought elite velocity, topping out at 103.5 MPH. However, the Rays were able to get the ball in play.

Misiorowski only got three strikeouts, but threw an efficient five innings. He got some help from Contreras, as his 78th and final pitch of the night turned into a caught stealing at third base.

"I think what we're used to seeing in the regular season was Miz mow through people and have two strikeouts an inning," said Murphy. "It's unrealistic. It's the best team in the American League. They proved that in the regular season, and proving it in the postseason so far.

"In one of the ways they do that, is they make contact better than anyonein baseball. So for Miz to go through five innings the way he did. Gave up a few hard contacts, he only walked one guy, didn't give up free bases."

Murphy on Trevor Megill's Ninth-Inning Escape Act

Oct 23, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Trevor Megill (29) celebrates a win against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the 2026 World Series at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers once again ran into their typical bullpen plan. After Misiorowski got them through five innings, Murphy turned to his top relievers to close it out. Abner Uribe and Aaron Ashby got nine outs to get the ball to closer Trevor Megill.

The Rays started a ninth-inning rally off Megill, with a couple of knocks to put the tying runs on base. After a double-steal, Megill opted to pitch carefully to superstar hitter Junior Caminero with an open base and walked him to load the bases.

The Brewers' closer got what should have been a game-ending double play, but rookie shortstop Cooper Pratt couldn't keep his foot on second, and the Rays overturned the out call on the challenge. In past seasons, the out call would have stood via the "neighborhood play," but in the era of instant replay and slide interference, staying on the bag becomes more important.

"I think they got it right," said Murphy. "Even if we gave up two runs there and lose the game, and we're all dejected, the rule is put in place for the right reason: to get it right. I don't know if they got it right, I assume they did."

It ultimately didn't matter, as Megill struck out the next hitter to end the game himself and pick up his teammate. Murphy credited his closer for keeping his composure in that situation and retiring the next hitter in the game's biggest at-bat.