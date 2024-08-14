Here's Where Brewers Prospects Landed In Most Recent MLB Pipeline Top 100 List
The Milwaukee Brewers farm system may have recently been ranked below average, but the organization still has many names to keep an eye on.
In the most recent MLB Pipeline Top 100 ranking, the four Brewers who have been on the list for most of the year kept their spot within the top 100, however, each is in a new position.
Catcher Jeferson Quero fell to No. 43 despite being out for the 2024 campaign following a season-ending surgery to his shoulder which was injured while sliding back into first base attempting to avoid a pickoff. The catcher fell from No. 21 in the latest Top 100 ranking.
Quero had a .262 batting average with 28 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 49 RBIs and a .779 OPS in 90 games last season for the Double-A Biloxi Shuckers.
Shortstop Cooper Pratt had a massive leap, jumping from No. 93 to No. 62 -- making him the second-highest-rated player in the organization -- following an impressive run with both the Single-A Carolina Mudcats and High-A Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.
Pratt is hitting .290 with 22 extra-base hits including four home runs, 39 RBIs and a .780 OPS in 85 games between the Mudcats and Timber Rattlers.
Right-hander Jacob Misiorowski received a well-deserved promotion from the Shuckers to the Triple-A Nashville Sounds but dropped from No. 32 to No. 66 in the rankings.
The 22-year-old has a 3.52 ERA with a 110-to-53 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .177 batting average against and a 1.26 WHIP in 84 1/3 innings across 22 games between the Sounds and the Shuckers.
First baseman Tyler Black came in at No. 68, dropping substantially from his prior ranking of No. 33. The 24-year-old struggled in albeit a small sample size at the major league level, hitting .222 with a .578 OPS in 13 games.
Black has had much more success in the minors, hitting .276 with 27 extra-base hits including 11 home runs, 52 RBIs and a .837 OPS in 80 games for the Sounds.
Regardless of their rankings in the latest installment of the top 100, all four are primed to have bright futures with Milwaukee and could be a part of the major league roster soon.
