Cardinals’ $87 Million Veteran Could Become Pete Alonso Fallback Option, Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals have a lot of work to do this offseason, and much of it will be done through trades. They have several obvious candidates to be moved.

They already traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox, but more moves are sure to follow. First baseman Willson Contreras originally said he preferred to stay in St. Louis. However, he may be more open to a move.

While he does have a no-trade clause, a move is still possible. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic discussed his trade chances and what his market might look like if the Cardinals are going to shop him.

How A Willson Contreras Trade Can Happen

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) throws to first to get Cincinnati Reds second baseman Santiago Espinal out in the second inning at Great American Ball Park.

“Contreras, who turns 34 in May, is two and a half years older than Pete Alonso. His career OPS+ is 18 percent above league average, while Alonso’s is 35 percent. But at $36.5 million over the next two seasons, plus a $5 million buyout on a $17.5 million club option, Contreras almost certainly would appeal to teams that prefer a less expensive first baseman than Alonso,” Rosenthal wrote.

Contreras led the Cardinals with 20 home runs in 2025 and hit .257/.344/.447 with 80 RBI, a 2.5 WAR and a .791 OPS. The three-time All-Star’s no-trade clause may complicate things, but he did say that if the right fit came along, he would consider waiving it.

There are plenty of teams that have interest in Alonso, but if he comes too expensive, it might make sense for them to pivot to Contreras. If the Cardinals do trade Contreras, first base would be opened up for Alec Burleson and they could also open up a roster spot for top prospect JJ Wetherholt or fellow first baseman Blaze Jordan.

Chaim Bloom is going to be busy in the coming weeks, but Contreras is a good fallback option for teams interested in Alonso. He comes at a cheaper price and still brings power from the right side of the plate.

He certainly could boost a lineup that needs a right-handed slugger, so it will be interesting to see what his market looks like and if he ultimately will be willing to waive his no-trade clause to play for a contending team rather than a rebuilding team.

