Cardinals Could Have Nolan Gorman's Replacement Ready Soon

The St. Louis Cardinals have continued to find ways to win despite being in the middle of a rebuild this season. They are 35-28 as they prepare to start a key series with the New York Mets at Citi Field.

The Cardinals have not reached the postseason since 2022, but there's a chance that could change this year. However, they have a bit of a problem at third base, as Nolan Gorman continues to struggle.

Meanwhile, prospect Blaze Jordan is on a tear at Triple-A Memphis. He has been used primarily as a first baseman and designated hitter, but can play a little third base as well. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that while the Cardinals see Jordan as a first baseman and DH, there is a chance for him to play more third base.

"A driving reason behind Blaze Jordan at third was keeping his bat in the lineup given the makeup of the roster," Goold said in his weekly Cardinals chat. "A side benefit to that for him is the innings to show whether he is playable at that position, and that’s what he’ll have to do with this time. He’s seen now as a first baseman/designated hitter option in the majors due to the range at third, but players who make the most of the chance can change the team’s opinion with performance."

Blaze Jordan an option at third base

Sep 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A detailed view of the hat and glove of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman (not pictured) before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Cardinals haven't gotten much production out of Gorman at third base. But with the way Blaze Jordan is hitting down in the minors, it might make sense for them to give him a shot there and possibly even call him up to the big leagues soon.

They may see him as a first baseman and DH right now, but they are at least giving him a shot to prove himself at third base. And as long as he keeps hitting and Gorman continues to struggle, there is a reason to potentially call him up and allow him to take the reins at that position.

While the Cardinals are playing well, they could be even better if they had more production out of third base. Gorman is also just another left-handed bat, while Jordan provides power from the right side of the plate.

This could be what the Cardinals need to separate themselves from the rest of the pack in the wild card race.