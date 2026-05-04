Cardinals Demote Thomas Saggese for Red-Hot Infield Prospect

The St. Louis Cardinals are making a change to the big league roster.

Utility man Thomas Saggese made the big league club out of camp to help out in left field and all across the infield. So far this season, he has seen action at second base, shortstop, third base and in left field. The season hasn't been great for him offensively, though. Saggese is slashing .170/.228/.208 with a .436 OPS, two RBIs, four walks, two doubles and five runs scored in 18 games played. Overall, he has tallied -0.3 wins above replacement as well.

In response, the Cardinals promoted 26-year-old infielder César Prieto. The club announced the move on X.

"INF César Prieto has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "INF/OF Thomas Saggese has been optioned to Memphis."

The Cardinals Are Making A Change

Apr 7, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Thomas Saggese (25) returns to the dugout after being thrown out at second base during a stolen base attempt against the Washington Nationals during the second inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Prieto has been red-hot down in Triple-A Memphis to kick off the 2026 season. He has certainly earned this promotion. Overall, he has played in 28 games down in Triple-A and is slashing .311/.357/.566 with a .923 OPS, six homers, 14 RBIs, five walks, seven doubles, one triple and 19 runs scored. So far this season, he has gotten playing time down in the minors at second base, shortstop, and third base, to go along with designated hitter.

Prieto has played in three games in the big leagues throughout his career to this point and they all came in 2025. He got into two games at second base and one as designated hitter for St. Louis and went 1-for-6 in his first taste of big league action.

When the 2026 season kicked off the Cardinals turned to Nathan Church, Saggese, and José Fermín to plug the hole in left field. Church has clearly stepped up and has taken command of the role. With Church getting the bulk of the looks, it makes sense to send Saggese back down to the minors and give him everyday opportunities to get his bat back on track. Prieto has played well enough to believe that he can give this club some much-needed pop from the left side of the plate.

At some point, Saggese is going to play a consistent role for this club. It seemed like the beginning of the 2026 season could've been that opportunity with Lars Nootbaar on the Injured List. But his momentum was stalled after heading over to the World Baseball Classic before the season. Now, it's time to reset down in the minors.