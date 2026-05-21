Cardinals Have Big Decision to Make with Dustin May

The St. Louis Cardinals have been one of Major League Baseball's pleasant surprises. This is a team that was expected to have its third losing season in the last four years after trading away four key veterans.

While the Cardinals are rebuilding, they are currently only 1 1/2 games back in the National League Central and have control of the second wild card spot, which leads to an interesting question.

Dustin May was signed to a one-year deal and could be a trade chip at the deadline if the Cardinals sell. However, Benjamin Hochman of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch notes that if the Cardinals keep playing well, that will complicate things a little bit.

What will Cards do with Dustin May?

Apr 28, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) tosses a football in the outfield before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"It's too early to make a declarative about whether they should trade him. The team could be really good in the standings come trade deadline, but the pitching staff might, say, have injuries," Hochman wrote.

"I will say this: If the Cardinals are somehow in first place, maybe even with a chance at a first-round bye, then that changes the calculus."

Hochman notes that since this is the first year of a rebuild for the Cardinals, they likely won't make a big splash at the deadline, especially when the postseason is far from guaranteed in a crowded NL Central, a division in which every team is above .500.

However, it is fair to question what the Cardinals will do if they are still playing well at the time of the deadline. The pitching staff is performing well, but there isn't a lot of depth, so there is merit to holding onto May rather than letting him go.

Perhaps the Cardinals could do some light buying at the deadline as opposed to just selling, or they could even make moves in both directions. Other players on expiring contracts include JoJo Romero, Ramon Urias and Ryne Stanek. Perhaps a world exists in which the Cardinals trade some, but not all of their expiring assets.

May enters his start on Thursday with a 2.83 ERA in last seven outings. The Cardinals could use more pitching depth in their farm system, but at the same time, May has been effective and has remained healthy, so keeping him might not be the worst idea.

Since struggling in his first two starts of the year, he has arguably been St. Louis' best pitcher, so it might make sense to keep him around.