Cardinals Hit the Jackpot by Sticking With Andre Pallante

The St. Louis Cardinals seemingly have fixed righty Andre Pallante.

Pallante was very solid for the Cardinals in 2024. In fact, he was a major bright spot in an otherwise dreary season. Pallante had a 3.78 ERA in 29 total outings, including 20 starts. In 2025, he took a major step back and finished the season with a 5.31 ERA in 31 starts and -1.2 wins above replacement. He struggled so much that this past spring there was chatter about whether he would have a spot in the rotation this season.

St. Louis stuck by him and has been rewarded.

The Cardinals Were Right About Andre Pallante

Jun 10, 2026; New York City, New York, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Andre Pallante (53) delivers a pitch against the New York Mets during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Pallante has made 15 starts for the Cardinals and has looked like a completely different player. Pallante has a 3.59 ERA and a 64-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 82 2/3 innings pitched. Last year, he finished the season with -1.2 wins above replacement. This season, he's already at 1.4 wins above replacement. He also already has set a new career high with nine wins on the season. Before the 2026 season, his career high in wins was eight.

We're seeing the best version of Pallante right now. His strikeouts per nine innings this season are the highest mark of his career to this point (7.0), whereas his walks per nine innings this season are a career low of 2.7. His WHIP is also the lowest mark of his career to this point at 1.185. Also, he's allowing just 7.9 hits per nine innings, which is another career low.

Again, it's important to note that his season last year was bad enough that there was a real shot that he wouldn't have a spot in the rotation this year. But the Cardinals stuck by the 27-year-old. They stayed the course and now Pallante is back looks like a potential long-term back-of-the-rotation piece, at the very least.

Him and Michael McGreevy have been massive bright spots for this rotation this year so far. Dustin May has also looked like a steal in free agency and could be a very good trade candidate this summer, or even someone to consider keeping around beyond the 2026 season. Kyle Leahy has had an up-and-down season. Matthew Liberatore started the season off strongly, but has taken a step backwards himself and he has a 5.23 ERA in 15 starts this season so far. The story of the 2026 season is development. At the very least, McGreevy and Pallante look like rotation pieces beyond this season.