Cardinals Lose 25-Year-Old Pitcher to Cubs on Waivers

A former member of the St. Louis Cardinals is sticking around in the National League Central, but as a member of the Chicago Cubs.

St. Louis recently claimed 25-year-old reliever Luis Peralta after he was designated for assignment by the Colorado Rockies. Peralta stuck around in the Cardinals organization for just four days, though. St. Louis designated him for assignment to make room on the roster for Jared Shuster.

Peralta did not go unclaimed on waivers, though. On Sunday, Cubs reporter Taylor McGregor shared on X that Peralta has been claimed by Chicago and optioned down to Triple-A Iowa.

"Cubs today claimed LHP Luis Peralta off waivers from the St. Louis Cardinals and optioned him to Triple-A Iowa," McGregor wrote.

The Former Cardinals Hurler Is Joining The Cubs

Sep 7, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Luis Peralta (41) pitches during the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Peralta is young and has upside, despite the fact that he didn't make it into a game with St. Louis. In 2024, he was great after making the jump to the majors in Colorado. He pitched in 15 games out of the Rockies' bullpen and logged a 0.73 ERA and 14-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 12 1/3 innings pitched.

Peralta has a solid, mid-90s fastball and potential. For all of the positives of the Cardinals' season so far in 2026, the bullpen has been the team's biggest and most glaring weakness. That's not necessarily to say that Peralta would've plugged the hole. He was excellent in 2024, but had a 9.47 ERA in 22 outings for the Rockies in 2025 and hasn't gotten into a big league game yet this season. If he had made it to game action with St. Louis, he would've given the Cardinals another young arm with upside. Instead, the Cubs are getting Peralta for pretty much nothing and sending him down to Triple-A.

For the Cardinals, it doesn't change anything at the big league level, unless Peralta ends up getting promoted to Chicago at some point and then plays a role against St. Louis later on in the campaign.

St. Louis still has a hole to plug in the bullpen and should be taking a look around the league right now. There are a few free agent options that should have the Cardinals' attention, starting with young flamethrower Michael Kopech.

Peralta would've been an intriguing lottery ticket, but he doesn't have a ton of success in the majors. Kopech is a free agent and has a 4.14 ERA in 184 total big league appearances, including a 2.45 ERA last season in 14 outings. The Cardinals could use another arm and Kopech should be that guy, especially with a hole in the bullpen.