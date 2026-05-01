Cardinals DFA 25-Year-Old Pitcher After 4 Days

The St. Louis Cardinals added a much-needed piece to the bullpen on Friday.

So far this season, the one glaring hole for the Cardinals has been the bullpen. Now, of course, that doesn't mean everything has been perfect throughout the rest of the roster over the course of the entire season to this point, but the offense has done its job and the rotation has done enough to give the Cardinals a chance to win most games. The bullpen has been a weakness, though.

On Friday, the Cardinals opted to demote starter Hunter Dobbins to Triple-A Memphis after he made his team debut on Thursday. Initially, it wasn't shared who would be coming up to replace him on the big league roster. The assumption was that it would be a reliever in some capacity with the club in the middle of a stretch of 17 straight days with a game. On Friday afternoon, the Cardinals announced that left-handed hurler Jared Shuster was promoted to the big league roster to replace Dobbins. In the process, the Cardinals also announced that they opened a roster spot by designating left-handed hurler Luis Peralta for assignment.

The Cardinals Made Another Roster Move

Feb 17, 2026; Jupiter, FL, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jared Shuster (78). Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

"LHP Jared Shuster has been selected from Memphis (AAA)," the Cardinals announced. "RHP Hunter Dobbins has been optioned to Memphis. ... LHP Luis Peralta has been designated for assignment."

Peralta's stint on the Cardinals roster was short-lived, to say the least. The Cardinals claimed Peralta off waivers from the Colorado Rockies on April 27. Four days later, he now is being designated for assignment and clubs around the league will have an opportunity to place a waiver claim on him if they see fit.

Shuster has pitched in two games for the Cardinals in the majors so far and has a 4.91 ERA in 3 2/3 innings pitched. He has pitched in five games down in Triple-A and has an 8.38 ERA in 9 2/3 innings pitched. He actually has been designated for assignment by the Cardinals already once this season, but stuck around with the organization. Now, just a few weeks later, he's back in the majors with the Cardinals and Peralta is the guy getting designated for assignment.

The end of a big league roster is always a bubble and there are guys who consistently deal with the churn and turnover. There isn't a better example than this transaction. In the span of a few weeks, Shuster has been DFA'd, outrighted, and brought back up to the majors. A roller coaster, to say the least.