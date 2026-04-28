Cardinals' Matt Pushard Takes Another Step Back to St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals were two outs away from their fifth straight loss on Monday night, only to rally for four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Pittsburgh Pirates by a score of 4-2 and keep themselves above the .500 mark.

The Cardinals have played a little bit better than they were expected to earlier this season, and it certainly has been entertaining for fans, even as they continue their rebuild. However, there has been one major weakness for the team in 2026.

The bullpen has struggled, and while it performed well on Monday night, they still have posted a 5.10 ERA through the team's first 28 games of the season. However, according to Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the Cardinals could get a reinforcement soon.

"Matt Pushard (knee) pitched a scoreless inning Sunday for Triple-A Memphis at Norfolk as he continues his rehab assignment," Goold reported on Monday. "Pushard struck out one and did not allow a base runner."

Cardinals may get reinforcement soon

Mar 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Pushard (67) pitches in his major league debut in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals claimed Pushard from the Miami Marlins last winter in the Rule 5 draft. He has made four rehab appearances at Memphis, only allowing one earned run on three hits and recording two strikeouts over 4 2/3 innings pitched.

Goold reports that Pushard's workload will increase so that he can be stretched out enough to pitch multiple innings upon his return from the injured list. With all of the bullpen's struggles, the Cardinals are going to need as many options as possible, and while Pushard struggled out of the gate, more depth can't hurt.

The 28-year-old right-hander pitched in just one game before landing on the injured list, allowing three runs in an inning of work and posting a 27.00 ERA. He had not pitched in the major leagues prior to making his debut with the Cardinals.

But a chance to add one more bullpen arm to the mix will be good for St. Louis. It may take a little while, but the bullpen was taxed over the weekend during St. Louis' series with the Seattle Mariners. The Cardinals were swept in that series at home and were knocked down several spots in the National League Central.

A couple of days should help everybody get back to full strength, but having somebody like Pushard back soon could at least give them a fresh arm and somebody they can use in certain spots.