Cardinals’ Next Call-Up Might Not Be Joshua Báez, Jimmy Crooks

It has been a very good season so far for the St. Louis Cardinals.

St. Louis is 23-17 on the season and just got through a grueling stretch against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers and the San Diego Padres. Despite the stiff competition, the Cardinals went 9-4 over their 13-game stretch.

The Cardinals have been good, but there are ways the club could be even better. Over the next few months, we'll surely see guys come up from the minors to help. Throughout the season to this point, there has been plenty of prospect talk about which guys should come up and help the club in the majors. No. 3 prospect Joshua Báez and No. 7 prospect Jimmy Crooks are the two guys who have gotten the most buzz. Left field was up in the air for the Cardinals throughout Spring Training. Báez was talked about as a potential solution, but Nathan Church has been great recently. Crooks should be in the majors at some point soon. He has 12 homers and 27 RBIs in 30 games played in Triple-A.

The Cardinals Have Some Intriguing Pieces To Watch

Mar 29, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Matt Pushard (67) pitches in his major league debut in the eighth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

While this is the case, arguably neither is the most likely to guy to get called up next. That title should belong to righty relief pitcher Matt Pushard. He's down in the minors right now on a minor league rehab assignment. Pushard made one appearance with the big league club after being selected in the Rule 5 Draft but then was placed on the Injured List due to right knee patellar tendinitis. He has made 10 appearances down in Triple-A since April 15 and has a 3.86 ERA.

There's no guarantee that the Cardinals will bring him up when his rehab stint comes to an end. But if they don't, they risk losing him because he was selected in the Rule 5 Draft.

While Pushard may not be a big-name guy, like Crooks or Báez, he arguably should be the next guy brought up to the big league club. First and foremost, the Rule 5 component is important. More importantly, the Cardinals are 24th in the league with a 4.65 bullpen ERA. The Cardinals could use a boost in some capacity and Pushard could provide that. At least, he would be a change of scenery from what the Cardinals have had so far.

Crooks and Báez have been prospects talked about a lot as potential options to come to the majors. While this is the case, Pushard is a more realistic next call-up option.