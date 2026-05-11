Cardinals Reward Red-Hot Top Prospect With Promotion to Double-A

One of the most exciting prospects in the St. Louis Cardinals' farm system is now just two steps away from the big leagues.

Rainiel Rodríguez, the 19-year-old catcher out of Pimentel, Dominican Republic, has had a monster start to the 2026 season down in the minors. Rodríguez played in 28 games with High-A Peoria and slashed .311/.430/.519 with four homers, 21 RBIs, four stolen bases, 19 walks, eight doubles, one triple and 23 runs scored.

Rodríguez played so well that the Cardinals reportedly are promoting him to Double-A Springfield, according to MLB reporter Wilber Sánchez.

Rainiel Rodríguez Is Two Steps Away From The Majors

Feb 26, 2021; Jupiter, Florida, USA; A general view of the St. Louis Cardinals logo on the stadium at Roger Dean Stadium during spring training workouts. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images | Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

"Rainiel Rodríguez, MLB's No. 27 prospect and the top-ranked catcher, has been promoted to Double-A," Sánchez wrote. "In 153 Minor League games, Rodríguez is hitting .301 with a 1.011 OPS, plus 34 home runs, 42 doubles, and 122 RBIs. Rainiel will play in Double-A at just 19 years old."

Rodríguez is the Cardinals' No. 2 prospect, just behind 21-year-old flamethrower Liam Doyle. Now, both Rodríguez and Doyle are in Double-A and just two steps away from the big leagues. If there is one position in the organization that the Cardinals are loaded, it's catcher. Rodríguez is the club's No. 2 prospect. Fellow catcher Leo Bernal is the club's No. 5 prospect and is in Triple-A. Jimmy Crooks is the club's No. 7 prospect and is tearing it up in Triple-A. Crooks has played in 30 games so far this season with Triple-A Memphis and is slashing .264/.418/.632 with 12 homers and 27 RBIs.

There is so much talent behind the plate that Rodríguez has also gotten a bit of time at first base this season for the first time in his professional career. Regardless of where he plays, his bat is excellent and is the reason why he is ranked so highly on the Cardinals' top prospect lists. Also, right now, he's ranked as the No. 27 overall prospect in baseball by MLB.com.

It's certainly not likely that we will see him in the majors in the near future, but now the 19-year-old is just two steps away. He won't turn 20 years old until January. If he can stay hot in Double-A, there's certainly a chance that we see him reach Triple-A before the season comes to a close and then maybe even make the jump to the majors in 2027 at just 20 years old.