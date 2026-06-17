Cardinals Surprisingly Linked to Giants Star Matt Chapman in Trade Buzz

The St. Louis Cardinals didn't have the day they wanted to have on Wednesday.

St. Louis faced off against the San Diego Padres and lost, 6-1. Kyle Leahy gave up three runs and the bullpen gave up the other three with Chris Roycroft. With the loss, the Cardinals are now 40-32. Before the game, the Cardinals were nine games above .500 and were looking to go 10 games above .500 for the first time this season. But, they will have to wait for that.

The Cardinals are in second place in the National League Central and have been awesome overall this season. So much so that there is a real argument that they are worth investing in with a cheap piece, rather than completely selling off pieces this summer.

While this is the case, ESPN's Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel listed the Cardinals among the best fits for a bigger fish: Matt Chapman of the San Francisco Giants.

The Cardinals Have Changed The Perception Of The Team

Jun 17, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; umpire Stu Scheurwater (85) talks to San Francisco Giants third baseman Matt Chapman (26) before the game restart against the Atlanta Braves Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images

"No. 20. Matt Chapman, 3B, San Francisco Giants," Passan and McDaniel wrote. "Chance of being traded: 25 percent. Rest-of-season impact: High. Years of control: Four years after 2026, at $100 million. The buzz: Chapman has been characteristically strong this season, hitting enough and playing well-above-average third base.

"If he wasn't owed $100 million from 2027 to 2030 — his age-34 to age-37 seasons — he would be much higher on this list. It's the issue, really, with all of the Giants' aging players they'd like to move: The combination of age and money owed leaves the deals underwater or close to it. ... "Best fits: Cardinals, A's, Nationals, Brewers, Marlins, Phillies, Mets, Red Sox."

This certainly shouldn't be considered likely at this time. Chapman has four seasons left on his six-year, $151 million deal in San Francisco. He's owed just over $25 million in each of the next four years. That price tag isn't going to be something that will fly in St. Louis yet. This is still in the early stages of the reset. Plus, the Cardinals just recently promoted Blaze Jordan and he has been great for the club.

Chapman is a legit veteran right-handed bat who could help any team offensively and defensively. But it would be very surprising if the Cardinals made a move like this at this point. It's nice to see St. Louis linked to big-name trade deadline candidates again, but this one just doesn't seem likely.