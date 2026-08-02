Luis Garcia Jr. Trade Grades: Yankees Land Big Lefty Bat They Needed

The Yankees have made their first acquisition of the trade deadline, and it’s a big one. New York landed first baseman Luis Garcia Jr. from the Nationals in exchange for four right-handed pitchers.

Garcia is having a career year, and the Yankees pounced. They didn’t have to give up much of consequence to do it, and it looks like a gamble worth taking. Garcia is currently slashing .283/.313/.560 with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs. He has been a big part of Washington’s MLB-best offense.

The Nationals received relievers Jake Bird, Yovanny Cruz and Ben Grable, and starter Jack Cebert, in an apparent attempt to boost a lack of quality pitching in their system.

Let’s grade the trade:

Yankees

The Yankees needed another bat badly with Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger and Giancarlo Stanton out. With Bellinger down the lineup needed another lefty power bat and that’s what they got.

Garcia is having the best season of his career and was leading the National League in slugging (.560) at the time of the trade. The 26-year-old currently boasts career highs in batting average (.283), slugging, OPS (.873), home runs (23), RBIs (76), wRC+ (134) and WAR (2.3).

Most importantly for the Yankees, he punishes right-handed pitching, boasting a .918 OPS and 20 of his home runs against righties. It’s likely he moves into some sort of platoon, moving Paul Goldschmidt off first base against right-handers.

There is likely some regression coming for Garcia, as his wRC+ is 35 points higher than his career average (99), and 43 points higher than his mark from 2025 (91). His chase (40.0%) and walk (4.3%) rates are bad and he adds nothing defensively. That said, he’s a pull power guy and with the short porch at Yankee Stadium he should hit more home runs.

Garcia has a year of control left, so it’s worth betting on his career year.

Grade: B+

Nationals

The Nats continue their mission to sell anyone not in their long-term plans as they tool up to be a sustained contender when their loaded farm system begins to produce big leaguers. Until proven otherwise, Garcia seems like a one-year wonder due for a significant regression. Washington was willing to sell high while it could, but the return for him was pretty light.

They didn’t get a huge return for a guy having a career year. It's a quantity over quality deal.

Cruz is a 26-year-old reliever who has spent much of the 2026 campaign in Triple A. In four games in the bigs this year, he has a 1.69 ERA and a 0.75 WHIP in 5 1/3 innings. His fastball is averaging 100 mph and opponents are only hitting .143 off his slider. He's a quality relief arm.

Bird is a 30-year-old righty reliever having a tough year. He arrived from the Rockies at the deadline last year after a good start at high altitude and pitched 32 1/3 innings since then, recording a 7.24 ERA and a 1.64 WHIP. He’s making less than $1 million this year and has two more season of team control. It’s an acquisition that didn’t work out for New York, but he’ll have an opportunity to turn things around in Washington.

Cebert is a 24-year-old righty in Double A. He was a 15th-round pick in the 2025 draft out of Texas Tech. He features a mid-90s fastball, a biting slider that flashes high spin rates and a cutter. His lack of a changeup could push him into reliever territory, but at 6'3" and 209 pounds, he has a starter build. Across two levels this year, he’s 4–4 with a 4.03 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 96 strikeouts against 25 walks in 82 2/3 innings.

Grable is another 24-year-old righty, who was an 11th round pick last year. He boasts a fantastic fastball that can hit 99 and has excellent carry. He backs that up with a slider, but he’s a reliever only. Grable is up to Double A, and in 26 appearances at that level he has a 2.79 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 39 strikeouts against eight walks in 29 innings.

There's some potential here. Cruz and Grable could be solid relievers, while Bird is a throw-in and Cebert is a low-ceiling long-term prospect.

Grade: C+

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