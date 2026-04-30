Former Cardinals Star Hypes up Jordan Walker: 'He's the Jordan Walker That Got Him Here

The St. Louis Cardinals appear to be back on track after suffering a four-game losing streak over the weekend. They now have won their series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

St. Louis came into Thursday's action at 17-13 and with a chance to sweep their division rivals before a crucial stretch against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, San Diego Padres. One thing that has been working well for the rebuilding Cardinals is trusting in their younger players, and that includes Jordan Walker.

Walker had struggled in 2024 and 2025, but appears to be back to where he was in 2023, his rookie season. Former Cardinal Matt Adams talked about what he is seeing from Walker and offered some high praise.

"The biggest thing that I'm noticing is, he's playing the game on both sides of the ball with a ton of confidence," Adams said. "He's believing in himself at the plate, which kind of lacked a little bit the last few seasons, but he's the Jordan Walker that got him here. He's a fun guy to watch right now."

Jordan Walker May Have Conquered His Demons

Apr 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker (18) reacts after hitting a single against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Walker came into Thursday's series finale hitting .279/.352/.532 with eight home runs, 20 RBI and an .884 OPS. Previously, he led Major League Baseball in home runs.

The 23-year-old still has a bright future ahead of him and is showing off a lot of potential this season. There is a lot to look forward to for fans, even with Walker's struggles the past two seasons.

Walker appears to finally be reaching his full potential and becoming the player that the Cardinals expected him to be when he first came to the big leagues.

Walker's emergence has led to the Cardinals scoring a lot more runs and being more of a threat offensively. St. Louis is winning games because of its offense, and Walker is a big part of that.

As long as Walker can stay healthy, he could truly be a dynamic player for the Cardinals and help lead them to become a better team in the future.

The Cardinals need their young players to step up, and this has certainly been a pleasant surprise for Cardinals fans. It will be interesting to see if he can keep this up, but Adams certainly likes what he's seeing, and with more confidence should come better results for Walker as he tries to put the past two years behind him.