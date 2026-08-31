Report: Cardinals' Randy Flores 'Considered The Favorite' For AL Team's GM Job

Randy Flores was first linked to the St. Louis Cardinals when he was selected by the team in the 21st round of the 1996 MLB June Amateur Draft.

Flores was then taken by the New York Yankees in the ninth round of the 1997 event and didn't return to St. Louis until he signed with the Cardinals as a free agent in November 2003, 19 months after his MLB debut.

The 51-year-old former pitcher has been back in St. Louis since 2015, first as its director of scouting and for the last eight years, as the Cardinals' assistant general manager.

According to Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times, Flores could leave the organization again this offseason, as he is currently a frontrunner for the Los Angeles Angels' general manager post.

"Within the industry, former major league pitcher and current St. Louis Cardinals assistant general manager Randy Flores is considered the favorite, with (Angels interim general manager John) Mozeliak remaining either as a president of baseball operations or a senior adviser," Shaikin wrote. "Mozeliak insists he has not decided what he wants to do beyond the season, and he said his long working relationship with Flores in St. Louis will not preclude a round of interviews."

Shaikin added that Mozeliak said he hasn't conducted any interviews yet for the position and hasn't set up any interviews either.

Flores Earned World Series Ring With Cardinals As Key Member Of Bullpen

June 19, 2008; St, Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Randy Flores (34) delivers a pitch in the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Busch Stadium. Kansas City defeated St. Louis 4-1. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flores spent over half of his on-field MLB career in St. Louis, playing five seasons with the Cardinals from 2004 to 2008.

The southpaw was a crucial member of St. Louis' bullpen in 2006 alongside the likes of Cardinals legend Adam Wainwright and helped the team win the World Series that fall for the first time in 24 years.

Flores struggled during the 2006 regular season with a 5.62 ERA across 65 relief appearances but came up big in the playoffs that year.

He allowed no runs on five hits with one walk and four strikeouts across 5 2/3 innings covering seven games out of St. Louis' bullpen in the group's run to the title and picked up the victory in Game 7 of the NLCS vs. the New York Mets.

Flores made his final MLB appearance on Sept. 27, 2010, with the Minnesota Twins and finished his career with an 11-5 record, four saves and a 4.61 ERA over 250 innings pitched across 350 contests.