Six Cardinals Veterans Who Might Not Last Through 2026
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We're surely going to see changes to the St. Louis Cardinals' roster over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season.
It's the case every year and it doesn't matter if you're the best team in baseball, or the worst, rosters are a revolving door around the edges. You see players demoted down to the minors. You see players promoted from the minors. You see guys cut in general. You see guys signed in free agency. You see guys traded. It's a long season.
With that being said, here are six guys to watch on the Cardinals' roster who could feel the impact of this idea and be a part of a roster churn.
Matt Svanson
The bullpen is always volatile. Svanson hasn't been great so far this season. He has appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and has a 10.43 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched. If he doesn't get back on track, a trip to Triple-A wouldn't be the worst thing.
Ryne Stanek
Stanek also has struggled so far this season and has a 7.71 ERA in 13 total appearances for the organization. He's a veteran who could be a trade candidate if he bounces back. If he doesn't bounce back, he's someone to eventually watch as a candidate to be designated for assignment.
JoJo Romero
Let's keep the bullpen train going, but for a different reason. Romero hasn't struggled this season. He has been very good. Romero has a 3.95 ERA in 13 appearances and could bring back a pretty penny ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline.
Riley O'Brien
O'Brien has been even better than Romero this season with a 1.26 ERA in 14 appearances, to go along with seven saves. The righty also has multiple years of control left. If there is a guy who could bring a massive return back to St. Louis, it would be Romero.
Lars Nootbaar
Lars Nootbaar was talked about as a trade candidate this past offseason, but was not moved after undergoing surgery on both of his heels. He should be back in May at some point and if he can look like his old self, he's another guy who should draw trade deadline interest.
Yohel Pozo
Pozo has played in just nine games this season and is batting .118. He doesn't have a big role and there are prospects to watch down in the minors who certainly could use a spot on the big league club.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding St. Louis Cardinals On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com