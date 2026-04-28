Six Cardinals Veterans Who Might Not Last Through 2026

We're surely going to see changes to the St. Louis Cardinals' roster over the course of the 2026 Major League Baseball season.

It's the case every year and it doesn't matter if you're the best team in baseball, or the worst, rosters are a revolving door around the edges. You see players demoted down to the minors. You see players promoted from the minors. You see guys cut in general. You see guys signed in free agency. You see guys traded. It's a long season.

With that being said, here are six guys to watch on the Cardinals' roster who could feel the impact of this idea and be a part of a roster churn.

Matt Svanson

Apr 8, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Matt Svanson (49) throws a pitch against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The bullpen is always volatile. Svanson hasn't been great so far this season. He has appeared in 13 games for the Cardinals and has a 10.43 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched. If he doesn't get back on track, a trip to Triple-A wouldn't be the worst thing.

Ryne Stanek

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Ryne Stanek (55) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the eighth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Stanek also has struggled so far this season and has a 7.71 ERA in 13 total appearances for the organization. He's a veteran who could be a trade candidate if he bounces back. If he doesn't bounce back, he's someone to eventually watch as a candidate to be designated for assignment.

JoJo Romero

Apr 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Let's keep the bullpen train going, but for a different reason. Romero hasn't struggled this season. He has been very good. Romero has a 3.95 ERA in 13 appearances and could bring back a pretty penny ahead of the 2026 MLB trade deadline.

Riley O'Brien

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the tenth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

O'Brien has been even better than Romero this season with a 1.26 ERA in 14 appearances, to go along with seven saves. The righty also has multiple years of control left. If there is a guy who could bring a massive return back to St. Louis, it would be Romero.

Lars Nootbaar

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Lars Nootbaar (21) hits a one run single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Lars Nootbaar was talked about as a trade candidate this past offseason, but was not moved after undergoing surgery on both of his heels. He should be back in May at some point and if he can look like his old self, he's another guy who should draw trade deadline interest.

Yohel Pozo

Apr 14, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Yohel Pozo (63) hits a game tying one run double against the Cleveland Guardians during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Pozo has played in just nine games this season and is batting .118. He doesn't have a big role and there are prospects to watch down in the minors who certainly could use a spot on the big league club.