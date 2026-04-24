Cardinals Have 4 Clear Trade Candidates for 2026

One thing that Chaim Bloom has shown since taking over as the St. Louis Cardinals' president of baseball operations is that he's not afraid to make a trade.

Throughout Bloom's career as an executive in the big leagues so far, he has been a part of some pretty franchise-altering offseasons. Think back to his time with the Boston Red Sox, for example. He had the difficult task of trading eight-time All-Star and former Most Valuable Player Mookie Betts away when he was just beginning his prime. Boston wasn't going to give Betts the long-term deal he was looking for and Bloom was the guy who had to trade him away.

When he took over as the Cardinals' president of baseball operations this past offseason, he had a difficult task of flipping four former All-Stars in Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray. So far this season, it looks like the Cardinals did well in their deals. While the Cardinals are 14-10 on the season so far, it really wouldn't be shocking to see more deals to come throughout the season, even if the Cardinals are slightly above .500.

If you're a Cardinals fan, here are the four guys to watch the closest.

Lars Nootbaar

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) strikes out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Lars Noobaar is currently on the 60-Day Injured List and will be eligible to come off the list towards the end of May. If he didn't have offseason surgery on his heels, he would've been right there with Donovan as a trade candidate to watch to bring a significant return to St. Louis. If Nootbaar returns shortly after he is eligible and is able to return to form, he should be one of the hottest names in baseball around the trade deadline.

Dustin May

Apr 15, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Dustin May (3) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the fourth inning at Busch Stadium. Players and coaches are wearing number 42 in recognition of Jackie Robinson Day. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Dustin May is on a heater for the Cardinals right now. The big righty has allowed just three earned runs across his last 17 1/3 innings pitched. May is 3-0 over that stretch with a 1.56 ERA and 13 strikeouts with just two walks. This is the guy the Cardinals wanted when they signed him in free agency. When he's healthy and at his best, he can be a frontline starter and is just 28 years old. If this version of May sticks around over the next few months, he could be among the top starters available around the trade deadline.

JoJo Romero

Apr 5, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jojo Romero (59) throws a pitch against the Detroit Tigers in the seventh inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Romero arguably is the most obvious bullpen trade candidate for St. Louis. He already was talked about as a trade candidate this past offseason, but he didn't get moved. He has followed up with a 2.25 ERA in 11 appearances to kick off the season. It would be great if Romero stuck around, but he will be a free agent after the season.

Riley O'Brien

Apr 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Riley O'Brien (61) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

In a perfect world, O'Brien can ride his hot streak to being the club's closer for years to come. He's under team control through the 2030 season. O'Brien has made 13 appearances on the season so far and hasn't allowed a run yet. O'Brien has a 3-0 record and seven saves to go along with a 15-to-0 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 13 1/3 innings pitched. Right now, O'Brien is right up there with Mason Miller as the best two relievers in baseball right now. If this continues through the summer, there will surely be a team out there willing to give up a massive package for a reliever pitching at this level with four more seasons of control.