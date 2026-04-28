St. Louis Cardinals Biggest Surprise, Biggest Disappointment in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals came into the season with low expectations surrounding them. While some people in St. Louis may have believed the Cardinals could find success, considering the fact that they are in the middle of a rebuild, it's understandable that they would struggle this season.

While they haven't been a contender, they haven't looked bad. They're above .500 through 28 games, sitting at 15-13 after a huge come-from-behind win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday. The Cardinals have been led by a slew of surprising players. They don't have any big, veteran superstars at this point.

Who's been the biggest surprise for St. Louis this season?

Cardinals' Biggest surprise: OF Jordan Walker

Apr 21, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Nathan Church, center fielder Victor Scott II and right fielder Jordan Walker celebrate a win against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Rhona Wise-Imagn Images | Rhona Wise-Imagn Images

The answer to that question is obvious. Cardinals outfielder Jordan Walker has been one of the worst players in the league for the last few seasons, but this year, he's one of the best.

Walker is slashing .275/.357/.549 with an OPS over .900 and eight home runs. The eight home runs are more than he hit last season in 111 games and more than he hit in 2024 in 51 games. His production at the plate has been a big key to keeping the Cardinals from falling to the bottom of the National League Central.

Walker ranks among the league's best in bat speed, max exit velocity, average exit velocity, launch angle sweet spot percentage, barrel rate, and hard-hit rate, among others. To put this in simpler terms, he's crushing the ball when he hits it, and he's hitting it at the right launch angle to produce the best results. A hard-hit ball at a 45-degree launch angle isn't the same as a hard-hit ball at a 28-degree launch angle.

Walker is trending in the right direction.

Cardinals' biggest disappointment: LHP Matthew Liberatore

Apr 25, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Matthew Liberatore (32) pitches against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Matthew Liberatore hasn't been the ace that the Cardinals expected him to be this season. He hasn't necessarily been bad, but he hasn't been what the Cardinals would have liked him to be.

Through 30 1/3 innings, Liberatore holds a 4.75 ERA with eight home runs allowed and an atrocious 6.36 FIP, which indicates he's lucky to have an ERA under 5.00 at this point.

Liberatore isn't generating whiffs. He's getting hit hard when he's in the zone. His stuff hasn't been impressive, either.

The Cardinals need him to improve with his stuff, command, and pitchability if he's going to lead their rotation in the coming years.