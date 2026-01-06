2 Smart Veteran Reliever Targets For The Cardinals’ Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy this offseason, making two trades and signing veteran right-hander Dustin May to a one-year, $12.5 million contract. But there are still more moves to make and time left in the offseason to make them.

There are other items on their to-do list. While they could trade Brendan Donovan and JoJo Romero, they also need to add some pieces. One area that could use a little work is the bullpen, especially if Romero is sent to another team.

Here are two veteran free agents that could bolster the bullpen and also fit what the Cardinals are looking for.

Nick Martinez

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch in relief in the sixth inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. The Reds were eliminated from the postseason with an 8-4 loss to the reining World Series Champions La Dodgers. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Martinez is an interesting case, as he can be used as both a starter and a reliever. He could essentially serve as a long-man for St. Louis.

The 35-year-old right-hander spent 2025 with the Cincinnati Reds, going 11-14 in 40 appearances and 26 starts while also striking out 116 batters over 165 ⅔ innings of work. He also posted a 4.45 ERA.

He certainly isn’t an ace or top-level arm by any means, but he is serviceable and could give the Cardinals pitching staff a different look, as well as more depth. He posted a 3.10 ERA in 2024, so he could be a solid bounce-back candidate as well.

The Cardinals can probably sign him to an affordable one-year deal like they did with May.

Brent Suter

Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Brent Suter (31) delivers in the seventh inning of the MLB National League Wild Card Game 1 between the Cincinnati Reds and LA Dodgers, Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers won 10-5. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Suter also pitched with the Reds in 2025 and has previously pitched with the Milwaukee Brewers, so he knows the lay of the land in the NL Central. He has been a solid reliever for most of his career.

Last year, he posted a 4.52 ERA, but has been lower than four in every other year besides 2018. After a down season, it might also only take a one-year deal to land him.

If Romero is traded, the Cardinals will need a lefty reliever, and Suter could be that piece if they do indeed have a hole in the bullpen. He’s a reliable veteran that has performed well over the course of his career and could be exactly what the Cardinals need.

Chaim Bloom likely isn’t done just yet, and it should be interesting to see what else he has planned.

