2 Veteran Starters Who Fit The Cardinals’ Rebuild Plans
In this story:
The St. Louis Cardinals’ rebuild is taking shape. They managed to trade Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox for some very solid, high-upside arms in Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke.
The team is looking to build a younger roster for 2026 that allows younger players a chance to shine and receive the most possible opportunities. There is certainly more work to be done.
But just because they’re rebuilding does not mean that they’re throwing in the towel. They’ve signed Dustin May to a one-year contract, and Derrick Goold reported in his chat that the Cardinals want one more veteran arm. Here are two that could make sense.
If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.
Jose Quintana
The Cardinals had Quintana briefly in 2022. They acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline, and he became their Game 1 starter in the postseason.
Following that year, he left for the New York Mets and spent two years in Queens before joining the Milwaukee Brewers for 2025. He went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts.
He isn’t an ace by any means, but he’s a solid veteran that can cover innings and take the ball in crucial spots. He even helped the Brewers get to the NLCS this past fall.
The 36-year-old likely won’t be in line for more than a one-year deal, and if he performs well, the Cardinals could trade him at the deadline.
Jordan Montgomery
Montgomery was acquired by St. Louis one day after Quintana and he pitched with the Cardinals until being sent to the Texas Rangers in 2023.
Unfortunately, he missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss part of 2026 as a result. However, this is the perfect opportunity for the Cardinals to buy low on him and add an established veteran to their mix.
For a team that is rebuilding, something like this makes a lot of sense. They could take a chance on his recovery and have him back later in the season as they try and set the stage for the next few years.
They probably won’t be a postseason team in 2026, but having a veteran like Montgomery around to mentor the younger arms would make sense, and he is familiar with the organization, so a reunion isn’t a huge stretch.
More MLB: Chaim Bloom Explains Cardinals' Dustin May Splash In Free Agency
Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news.Follow bishopcurtis5