2 Veteran Starters Who Fit The Cardinals’ Rebuild Plans

The St. Louis Cardinals’ rebuild is taking shape. They managed to trade Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox for some very solid, high-upside arms in Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke.

The team is looking to build a younger roster for 2026 that allows younger players a chance to shine and receive the most possible opportunities. There is certainly more work to be done.

But just because they’re rebuilding does not mean that they’re throwing in the towel. They’ve signed Dustin May to a one-year contract, and Derrick Goold reported in his chat that the Cardinals want one more veteran arm. Here are two that could make sense.

Jose Quintana

Oct 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jose Quintana (62) pitches against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the first inning during game four of the NLCS round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Cardinals had Quintana briefly in 2022. They acquired him from the Pittsburgh Pirates at the trade deadline, and he became their Game 1 starter in the postseason.

Following that year, he left for the New York Mets and spent two years in Queens before joining the Milwaukee Brewers for 2025. He went 11-7 with a 3.96 ERA in 24 starts.

He isn’t an ace by any means, but he’s a solid veteran that can cover innings and take the ball in crucial spots. He even helped the Brewers get to the NLCS this past fall.

The 36-year-old likely won’t be in line for more than a one-year deal, and if he performs well, the Cardinals could trade him at the deadline.

Jordan Montgomery

Sep 22, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery (52) pitches in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Montgomery was acquired by St. Louis one day after Quintana and he pitched with the Cardinals until being sent to the Texas Rangers in 2023.

Unfortunately, he missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John surgery and will miss part of 2026 as a result. However, this is the perfect opportunity for the Cardinals to buy low on him and add an established veteran to their mix.

For a team that is rebuilding, something like this makes a lot of sense. They could take a chance on his recovery and have him back later in the season as they try and set the stage for the next few years.

They probably won’t be a postseason team in 2026, but having a veteran like Montgomery around to mentor the younger arms would make sense, and he is familiar with the organization, so a reunion isn’t a huge stretch.

