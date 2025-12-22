2 Ways Chaim Bloom Is Succeeding Where John Mozeliak Fell Short

On Sunday, the St. Louis Cardinals continued making progress towards their rebuild, sending first baseman Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox for a package of prospects that includes right-hander Hunter Dobbins.

2026 may be a rough year for the Cardinals in terms of their record and place in the standings, but they are at the very least making some progress under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom.

There have been a lot of positive changes since he took over for John Mozeliak at the end of the season. Here are two ways Bloom is following through where Mozeliak fell short.

Bloom Has Been Bold In Trades, Free Agency

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Willson Contreras (40) celebrates after hitting a RBI single against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Over the past several years, Mozeliak has played it safe with trades and free agency. Back in 2023, he made several trades, and only two of the prospects he acquired are currently still with the team and on the Major League roster, those being Matt Svanson and Thomas Saggese.

After that season, he also signed Kyle Gibson and Lance Lynn to pair with Sonny Gray instead of targeting higher-upside arms. Bloom has been the opposite. He knew that there was an injury risk with Dustin May, but still took a chance on him because of his upside.

He also hasn’t been afraid to make the big trades that Mozeliak had stopped making towards the end of his tenure. Bloom has traded some big pieces in Contreras and Gray and likely isn’t done, as Brendan Donovan still remains on the roster.

Bloom Has Shown Passion And Is Honest

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

From day one, Bloom has seemed very engaged in this process. It’s clear that he takes what he is doing seriously and believes in the process. He has also shown a lot of excitement about where the Cardinals are headed.

In addition, Bloom has been open and honest with the fanbase, something that Mozeliak struggled with towards the end. Before the 2025 season, Mozeliak was indecisive and didn’t pick a clear direction for the team, but Bloom has already decided what he wants to do with the Cardinals organization.

He understands that some of the moves won’t be popular, but he has a clear plan in place that he is executing to perfection. It will be interesting to see what comes next for the Cardinals, but fans can trust that the team is in good hands with Bloom.

