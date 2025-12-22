Cardinals Next Steps After Cutting Ties With Willson Contreras

The St. Louis Cardinals have shipped two veterans out of town and at this point it’s pretty obvious what the team should do next.

Keep the train moving.

Sonny Gray was traded to the Boston Red Sox before the winter meetings and the Cardinals reportedly agreed to terms on another swap on Sunday to also send Willson Contreras to Boston. St. Louis entered the offseason with veterans to move and has now dealt two away with a few to go.

The Cardinals have more work to get done this offseason

So, what's next for the Cardinals? Let's examine.

Next Steps For Cardinals

Trade, Trade, Trade



The Cardinals have gotten two deals done and should have more up their sleeve. As of right now, the three who have been talked about the most and remain in St. Louis are Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and JoJo Romero. Donovan likely will bring back the best package with Romero next in line. Arenado still is owed a good chunk of change over the next two seasons and is a candidate to have money included in a deal involving him, like Gray and Contreras. For Donovan, The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the San Francisco Giants and Seattle Mariners are viewed as the "front-runners" for his services. For St. Louis, the best way forward is to continue to stockpile young talent and see if it can hit on anyone.

First base



This is the type of move that helps the Cardinals in the long term and doesn't hurt the team too much right now. Contreras is a great player. But with him out the door, that frees up first base and potentially a lot of playing time for Alec Burleson. He played all over the field in 2025. This deal opens up first base and consistency for the slugger. Also, with Burleson getting time at first base, that should open up designated hitter for Iván Herrera, Nolan Gorman, or whoever the team sees in the role.

The Return



Getting another controllable, young starter in Hunter Dobbins was a good call for a team trying to figure out its pitching. He impressed as a rookie and now can be a long-term option for the rotation. Plus, getting two prospects was positive as well. Having to pay down Contreras' contract was a bit steep, but the overall return was solid.

