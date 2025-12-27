2 X-Factors That Could Define the Cardinals’ Rebuild In 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals are entering the second year of their rebuild in 2026. Chaim Bloom is now leading the way, which has brought a little bit more optimism for the fanbase.

Players such as Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras have already been traded, and others like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado and JoJo Romero could be next. But as they rebuild next season, there are still important players to watch.

Several of these players will help determine where the Cardinals are in their rebuild process. Here are two that might be X-factors in 2026 and beyond as the Cardinals chart a new course.

Alec Burleson

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Alec Burleson (41) hits a RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

With Contreras gone, Alec Burleson inherits first base. He had a strong 2025 season, hitting .290 with 18 home runs and an .801 OPS while also winning his first Silver Slugger award.

Burleson is a natural first baseman, so it makes sense to have him fill the void left by Contreras’ departure. He’s the ideal replacement and should get most of the reps there.

But he provides power from the left side of the plate and positional versatility, also being able to play left field and right field and serve as a designated hitter. He is one player that the Cardinals must prioritize as the rebuild moves into its next stages.

Ivan Herrera

Sep 21, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Ivan Herrera (48) tosses his bat after hitting a two run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the third inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

The Cardinals haven’t quite figured out what to do with Ivan Herrera just yet. However, they do know that they want his bat in the lineup every day. That could allow him to be the everyday catcher, take reps in left field, or be the team’s DH.

But he is one player that should be untouchable as the Cardinals set themselves up for the future. Not since Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have the Cardinals developed their own strong right-handed hitter, and they need more power from the right side of the plate.

Herrera brings that to the table, and the Cardinals need to have him in the lineup every day in order to see what they have in him.

He could help the Cardinals out offensively and allow them to potentially exceed expectations in 2026. If he can stay healthy next season, then the Cardinals could be a much different team than they were in 2025.

