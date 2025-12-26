2 Reasons Cardinals Fans Shouldn't Throw In The Towel On 2026

The 2025 season was a long one for the St. Louis Cardinals, but they finally committed to a rebuild after finishing 78-84 during the regular season and missing the playoffs. Chaim Bloom is set to begin a new era in St. Louis.

The Cardinals have already traded Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras, so it would appear that 2026 is already a lost cause to a lot of fans in St. Louis. However, that doesn’t mean all hope is lost.

In fact, here are two reasons that fans shouldn’t give up yet on the 2026 season and why there could still be some hope.

Chaim Bloom Is Bringing New Energy

Aug 28, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Chaim Bloom, Chief Baseball Officer of the Boston Red Sox on the field before the game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

For the past several years, Cardinals fans have been tired of the same approach from the front office led by John Mozeliak. Under him, it seemed as if the Cardinals hadn’t picked a clear direction on where to go in the future.

However, Bloom has finally picked a direction, and while it may seem like the Cardinals are unlikely to contend and are ultimately stripping their roster down to the bones, it was time for a change.

Bloom can bring positive change, and the passion he has shown early on should be encouraging for Cardinals fans. That could give the team a little bit of a boost as they enter 2026, even if they aren’t expected to do much.

The Cardinals Can Get A Haul For Brendan Donovan

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Brendan Donovan is the team’s best player and top trade chip. But he’ll be a free agent in two years and likely won’t be back after 2027.

His remaining two years don’t exactly line up with their window of contention, but a trade of Donovan could actually strengthen them in some ways.

They need young and controllable starting pitching in trades, especially after trading Gray away. Major League ready pitching could be acquired for Donovan too depending on where they send him.

They can strengthen the depth of their starting rotation and have more options at the Major League level with a potential trade and can also clear some spots for a few younger players in the system. A rebuild doesn’t mean certain doom for the Cardinals, especially if Bloom does it right.

We’ll see what comes next for St. Louis.

