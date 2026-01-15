AL Contender Prioritizing Cardinals-Brendan Donovan Blockbuster

The big question left for the St. Louis Cardinals this offseason is whether the team will trade Brendan Donovan.

Arguably, the club doesn’t necessarily need to after trading Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras away unless the team is offered a package it cannot refuse. If there is a team that is going to do so, fans should keep an eye on the Seattle Mariners.

They have been linked to the All-Star utility man all offseason to this point and on Wednesday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported that Donovan remains the Mariners' "top priority."

Will the Mariners get a deal over the finish line?

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) take his position against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"The Mariners’ top priority is still Donovan, a first-time All-Star in 2025," Jude wrote. "The Cardinals are in rebuilding mode under new team president Chaim Bloom, who has already traded away several notable veterans (Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to Boston, and now Arenado to Arizona), and industry-wide consensus is Donovan could be next. Donovan, in many ways, is an ideal fit for the Mariners, who like his ability to play several defensive positions. He’s primarily a second baseman, but the M’s view him as a potential option at third base (he also has some experience in the outfield).

"As things stand, the Mariners plan to give three of their young infielders — Ben Williamson and Colt Emerson at third base, and Colt Young at second — the opportunity to win roster spots in spring training, but the addition of Donovan would give them a more complete lineup. A left-handed hitter, Donovan posted a 2.7 bWAR in 2025, with 10 homers and a .287/.353/.422 (.775 OPS) slash line...The Mariners have discussed with St. Louis two of their top-10 prospects — switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje and slugger Lazaro Montes — though the Cardinals’ asking price is not clear."

Earlier in the offseason, it was reported that the Cardinals want two two-tier prospects in exchange for Donovan at least. St. Louis has stockpiled pitching all offseason. The Mariners have arguably the most interesting pitching prospect in baseball in switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje. It was reported that the Cardinals have had some interest in him this winter. It has also been reported that he's not untouchable this winter. Arguably, he should be the starting point in trade talks if the Cardinals do trade Donovan.

There isn't a player that will net a bigger return for the Cardinals if they're traded this offseason -- aside from someone like JJ Wetherholt or Masyn Winn, who are not on the trade block. If the Cardinals trade Donovan, they have to get it right and Cijntje would be an intriguing start.

