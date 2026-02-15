Answering Biggest Question Facing Cardinals in 2026

The St. Louis Cardinals have made a slew of big decisions over the course of the offseason. They made a slew of trades to dump veterans like Brendan Donovan and Nolan Arenado to contending teams while freeing up spots for young prospects.

But they still have a lot of big questions to answer this year. In fact, the Cardinals have more questions than answers with the current state of their roster.

Bleacher Report's Zachary Rymer recently posed the biggest question facing each team in MLB this season. For the Cardinals, Rymer asked this simple question: "How soon is too soon for JJ Wetherholt?"

Mar 5, 2025; West Palm Beach, Florida, USA; St. Louis Cardinals left feilder JJ Wetherholt (87) runs to second base against the Houston Astros during the second inning at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

"Speaking of hyped NL Central shortstop prospects, Wetherholt would sure seem to be closer to the majors than Griffin," Rymer wrote. "He's 22 years old and he was even better in 47 games at Triple-A last year than he was in 62 games at Double-A.

"He's an obvious candidate to crack the Cardinals' Opening Day roster, with the catch being that it won't be at shortstop. That's Masyn Winn's spot, and he's too good defensively to move somewhere else in deference to the kid."

Wetherholt will likely begin the season as the Cardinals starting second baseman and he's seemingly ready for the role. Opening day almost certainly isn't too soon for the young infielder.

The answer to the question is likely some point last year would have been too soon, but Wetherholt could have held his own in the big leagues down the stretch. He dominated Triple-A during the home stretch of last season, so much so that there were fans calling for him to be brought up to MLB.

But the Cardinals made the right decision to be conservative. After a productive offseason and hopefully a productive spring, Wetherholt should be in the perfect position to take over for Donovan at second base.

Still, he hasn't made the roster yet, so spring training is going to be crucial in his pursuit of starting on opening day.

