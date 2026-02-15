Ex-Cardinals Slugger Getting Help From Ozzie Smith After Red Sox Trade

The St. Louis Cardinals opted for a rebuild this offseason and it saw them cut ties with a slew of their top veterans. This is pushing the Cardinals in the direction they want to go in by clearing cap space and adding a lot of talented prospects.

One of the trades the Cardinals made was a deal that sent Wilson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox.

Contreras is expected to take over at first base for the Red Sox after transitioning to the position last year. His transition to the infield after being a catcher for his entire career went way better than most expected and he has a lot of people to thank for that seamless transition.

One of those people is Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith, who has continued to help Contreras into this year. When asked about who's helped him the most, it was Smith that Contreras pointed to.

Willson Contreras still getting advice from Cardinals legend Ozzie Smith

“Ozzie Smith,” Contreras said. “He showed up a couple of times during my workouts and explained some of the angles, some of the stuff and I asked him a lot of questions, and that helped a lot.”

“He said, ‘Stay on your feet. Don't stay flat-footed. Stay ready and ask any question.’ But he won 14 Gold Gloves,” Contreras said. “It was like, ‘Tell me anything do you want me to do, I’ll do it. His advice, it was really helpful. You need to listen. If you don't listen to that guy, you’re playing the wrong sport.”

Contreras was a bad defensive catcher by many metrics. He's not a good runner either, so he would need to be fundamental and knowledgeable at first base to be a good defender.

That's exactly what he's been. While he's still not a good runner, he was an above average defender last season at first base. With a legend like Smith in his ear, it's easy to understand why Contreras has been able to find success in the field at a new position.

